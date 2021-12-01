Farooq Abdullah arrived in Parliament with the old flag of Jammu and Kashmir, when the photo came to the fore, people asked why the tricolor was not accepted?

The flag of Jammu and Kashmir, which has lost its recognition, was on Farooq Abdullah’s car. People are criticizing him for this.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has once again been embroiled in controversies over the Kashmir issue. The flag of Jammu and Kashmir, which was abolished as soon as Article 370 was abolished, has been seen on Farooq Abdullah’s car. After the photo of his car surfaced, people are criticizing him fiercely.

Journalist Ashok Srivastava has tweeted this photo. While sharing the photo, he wrote- “Do not accept the tricolor. The tricolor is waving all over Jammu and Kashmir but Farooq Abdullah does not accept the tricolor. Farooq reached Parliament in his car even today with the flag of Jammu and Kashmir which is no longer valid.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has also criticized the National Conference leader’s move. He wrote – Farooq Abdullah should be suspended from Parliament for using the erstwhile JK state flag on his vehicle while going to Parliament.

Twitter user MK Jawali (@mkjawali) wrote – Who lives in India to collect money, whose funding is from abroad, whose family lives abroad, whose heart beats for Pakistan, whose life He walks by advocating terrorists, why would he adopt the flag of India?

Replying to Ashok Srivastava’s tweet, Manish (@manish46589) said – What a flag? 370 finished flag finished. By calling that embroidered clipping a flag, you are trying to give it unconstitutional recognition or acceptance. What difference does it make if someone puts that rag on the car or squeezes it?

Replying to this tweet, Shakti Srivastava (@ShaktiSrivastv) wrote- “So why don’t you declare a traitor? Put him in jail, impose Rasuka, now if the common man gives a wave of Pakistan, then jail immediately, what is the leader at the top”?

In fact, National Conference leader and MP Farooq Abdullah had reached Parliament on Wednesday by putting the old flag of Jammu and Kashmir in his vehicle. The recognition of this flag had ended as soon as Article 370 was abolished.