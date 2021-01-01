Farooq Engineer on Dhawan: I don’t think a player of his ability should be tested; Farooq Engineer Shikhar Dhawan’s T20 World Cup

New Delhi

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The tournament will be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

The Indian team selected for the World Cup also included many amazing names. R Ashwin returned to the limited overs squad after 4 years, while left-arm openers Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Krinal Pandya were left out.

Dhawan was replaced by KL Rahul, while Chahal was replaced by Rahul Chahar. Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Farooq Engineer says he is surprised that Dhawan is not in the squad.

In a conversation with Farooq Engineer Sports Tak, Farooq said, ‘Shikhar Dhawan … Well, I am surprised that he was dropped because he is back before and he has done brilliantly. But it is a big problem for the Indian selectors that players like Dhawan are being left out, it is a big disappointment, as he will go to any international team as a batsman. He has proven himself over and over again and I don’t think a player of his ability should be put to the test.

Dhawan has scored the most runs in IPL 2021. He led Team India on a recent tour of Sri Lanka. This time, Dhawan’s personal life is also unsettled. Recently, news of Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee’s divorce also surfaced.

The engineer said, ‘But who will you release? KL has done a great job. I think he is one of the best batsmen in the world. Rohit Sharma is currently at the top of his form. Still, I think this is a good team. I think we have a chance to win the T20 World Cup.

The BCCI has appointed Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its mentor for the T20 World Cup. Under Dhoni’s leadership, the Indian team has won three ICC titles.