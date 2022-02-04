Farooq Sheikh used to call Deepti Naval lazy, the reason is interesting

Actress Deepti Naval is celebrating her 69th birthday today. On this occasion, today we are going to tell you some stories related to his career.

The pair of Deepti Naval and Farooq Sheikh achieved a special place in Hindi cinema. The duo was one of the most famous onscreen couples in the 80s. Together they worked in many superhit films like ‘Chashme Baddoor’, ‘Saath-Saath’, ‘Katha’ and ‘Fasle’. Both were very good friends in real life as well. However, time took such a turn that it took almost 30 years for both of them to come together on screen after the 80s. Deepti Naval and Farooq Sheikh worked together in the 2011 film ‘Tell Me O Khuda’.

Deepti Naval had told in an interview to News18 in the year 2019, ‘Farooq was a brilliant actor. All the films we did together were in the middle. Which were neither very artistic nor very commercial films. But yes, she was definitely entertaining. Youth was very beautifully defined in films at that time. He had spontaneity, innocence and simplicity.

The actress had told how Farooq Sheikh inspired her to continue working in films. He had said ‘he used to tell me, you should work more, you are too lazy’.

Let us tell you, Deepti Naval and Farooq Sheikh were seen together for the first time in the 1981 film ‘Chashme Baddoor’. In this film, Naval played the role of a girl-next-door, who is today known as the salesgirl of ‘Chamko’ washing powder. On the other hand, Shaikh played the romantic role of a student of Delhi University.

‘Chashme Baddoor’ was not a commercial film. Despite this, it made a special place in the crowd of big films like ‘Kranti’, ‘Laawaris’, ‘Love Story’, ‘Yaarana’, ‘Rocky’ and ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’. That’s because ‘Chashme Baddoor’ was made with a simple story, an engaging approach.

After this he was seen romancing in the film ‘Saath Saath’. In this film, Deepti Naval and Farooq Shaikh represented middle-class couples who struggle to fulfill their dreams through their idealistic ways.

The actress had further said that ‘Our on-screen chemistry was very good with the roles we played and the scripts that came to us. We were very dependable and natural actors. We were all grounded people.

He had also told that ‘we had a deep friendship even off the camera, which was more than any kind of romantic relationship ever. Deepti had said, ‘I never used to joke with anyone. On the other hand, Farooq had a habit of making everyone laugh unlike me.

Let us tell you, today i.e. February 3 is the birthday of Deepti Naval. She is celebrating her 69th birthday. Apart from being an actress, Deepti Naval is also a lyricist, painter and photographer. She is also often seen displaying her paintings.