Farrah Abraham says Chrissy Teigen needs ‘mental help’ after tweet calling her a ‘w****’ resurfaced

7 hours ago
Farrah Abraham is the newest star to talk out towards Chrissy Teigen after a few of her previous tweets focusing on younger feminine stars, resurfaced.

Abraham, herself the recipient of a vitriolic tweet from the Cravings writer in 2013, mentioned Friday she thinks the mother-of-two needs ‘psychological assist’. 

‘Proper now, she’s simply extremely disturbing to me,’ Abraham, 29, mentioned in an interview with Fox Information. 

‘She doesn’t want to focus on younger ladies or different folks. I hope she will get psychological assist and remedy.’ Farrah Abraham mentioned Friday in response to a tweet that resurfaced from Chrissy Teigen calling her a ‘w****’

‘After I initially noticed Chrissy Teigen make these feedback I may inform she was a determined music video groupie and mannequin. [At the time] I simply thought it was solely with me and I ignored her as a result of I do not behave like that.’ 

Abraham defined that she has been pals with Courtney Stodden – who not too long ago uncovered how she was bullied by Teigen – for years however did not understand she had been focused by the mannequin too. 

‘Now I see it is tons and tons of individuals. It actually bothers me proper now,’ the Teen Mother alum added.

‘She doesn’t want to focus on younger ladies or different folks. I hope she will get psychological assist and remedy. I might undoubtedly take out the alcohol. No girl must be treating different ladies like that.’ 

Vitriolic: Teigen shared this tweet about Farrah in 2013

Previous errors: Teigen, 35, has but to handle different tweets she posted focusing on younger ladies, however did apologize to Courtney Stodden this week

‘Extremely disturbing’: Farrah informed Fox Information of Teigen: ‘I might undoubtedly take out the alcohol. No girl must be treating different ladies like that.’ Farrah is seen right here with her daughter Sophia final month

In 2013, Teigen wrote: ‘farrah abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her intercourse tape. in different information you are a w**** and everybody hates you whoops not different information sorry.’ 

It comes after Dina Lohan stepped in to defend her daughter Lindsay after a stunning tweet from Teigen focused the Imply Women actress.

‘Lindsay provides a few extra slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone,’ learn the tweet dated January 16 2011, and shared by person @Leyton on Wednesday. 

Dina, 58, responded through a assertion to Fox Information.

‘As a single mom of 4 kids I’ve raised them to be sort, humble and non-judgmental. That being mentioned, I can’t decide her phrases in direction of others however I stand agency in a single wanting into oneself and proceed to be taught and develop #ownyou.’ 

‘Develop and be taught’: Dina Lohan spoke out after certainly one of Chrissy Teigen’s tweets, geared toward her daughter Lindsay, resurfaced in latest days

‘Lindsay provides a few extra slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone,’ learn the tweet dated January 16 2011

Lindsay’s mother spoke out amid rising backlash Teigen, 35, is dealing with relating to some previous disturbing tweets she posted focusing on younger feminine stars.

In a collection of tweets from 2011, Teigen inspired Courtney Stodden, who was simply 16 on the time, to kill herself.

She informed the starlet ‘My friday fantasy: you. grime nap. mmmmmm child.’ in 2011. One other tweet from Teigen to Stodden acknowledged: ‘go. to sleep. ceaselessly.’ 

Lohan’s mother spoke out amid rising backlash Teigen, 35, is dealing with regarding disturbing tweets she posted focusing on younger feminine stars

Earlier this week, Stodden, 26, revealed that Teigen ‘would privately DM me and inform me to kill myself’.

The spouse of John Legend has now absolutely admitted her wrongdoing, as she tweeted: ‘I’ve tried to attach with Courtney privately however since I publicly fueled all this, I wish to additionally publicly apologize. I am so sorry, Courtney. I hope you’ll be able to heal now figuring out how deeply sorry I’m.’ 

Teigen added: ‘And I’m so sorry I allow you to guys down. I’ll ceaselessly work on being higher than I used to be 10 years in the past, 1 12 months in the past, 6 months in the past.’ 

Stodden – who not too long ago got here out as non-binary – accepted Teigen’s apology however was left unconvinced on the cookbook writer’s sincerity. 

Apology: Teigen addressed the controversy on her Twitter account on Wednesday

Abusive: Chrissy made a series of abusive remarks towards Stodden in 2011 saying she fantasized about the model taking a 'dirt nap' which alludes to a dead person's burial

Abusive: Chrissy made a collection of abusive remarks in direction of Stodden in 2011 saying she fantasized concerning the mannequin taking a ‘grime nap’ which alludes to a useless particular person’s burial

‘I settle for her apology and forgive her. However the reality stays the identical, I’ve by no means heard from her or her camp in personal.

‘In reality, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me desires to imagine that is a honest apology, but it surely appears like a public try to avoid wasting her partnerships with Goal and different manufacturers who’re realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a damaged file.’ Stodden wrote on Instagram. 

Teigen has additionally come below fireplace for calling Quvenzhané Wallis ‘cocky’ in 2013, who was simply nine-years-old on the time.

‘It appears like a public try to avoid wasting her partnerships’: Stodden – who not too long ago got here out as non-binary – accepted Teigen’s apology however was left unconvinced on the cookbook writer’s sincerity.

‘Is it okay to name a small baby cocky?’ Teigen tweeted on the time when Wallis had been nominated for an Oscar in 2013. ‘I’m pressured to love Quvenzhané Wallis as a result of she’s a baby proper? Okay positive.’ 

In March this 12 months, Stodden criticized Teigen and referred to as her out for being a hypocrite for quickly leaving Twitter over unfavorable feedback, when she herself had made such disparaging remarks in direction of Stodden.

Teigen revealed she was quitting Twitter (although would later rejoin) amid a string of unfavorable feedback from trolls, which the mannequin mentioned had left her feeling ‘deeply bruised.’ 

Teigen has also come under fire for calling Quvenzhané Wallis 'cocky' in 2013, who was just nine-years-old at the time, as well as Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham a 'wh**e' the same year

Bullying habits: Teigen has additionally come below fireplace for calling Quvenzhané Wallis ‘cocky’ in 2013, who was simply nine-years-old on the time

