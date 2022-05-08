Fashion Faceoff: Kim Tae-ri or Dakota Johnson, Who Wore This Brandon Maxwell Gown Better?



The image of Dakota Johnson walking the blue carpet at the 2019 Governors Awards is still so fresh in our minds. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress looked dreamy in her pristine white attire, designed by the very famous designer, Brandon Maxwell. It was a bridal-inspired gown that gave us an impression of being separated. The design looked like a crop top paired with an elaborate skirt but the real deal was its back design. The top and skirt were attached together with delicate strips that transformed its entire look into a gown. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Lily Collins, Whose Pink Giambattista Valli Gown Did You Like More?

While Dakota’s look continues to get all the cheer and love, Korean actress Kim Tae-ri recently received heaps of praises for the same. The Twenty-Five Twenty-One actress wore that exact gown at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 held in South Korea recently and was definitely the star of the night. Her tall and lean frame perfectly accentuated the design and she was able to nail it as well as Johnson herself.

Kim Tae-ri and Dakota Johnson

Kim Tae-ri and Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Both the ladies preferred to ditch any major jewellery and settled for a pair of diamond danglers instead. While Dakota preferred dark lips, contoured cheeks and heavy eye makeup to complete her look, Kim Tae-ri went for a subtle look with blushed cheeks, light eye makeup and pink lips. Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Margot Robbie, Whose Sheer Black Outfit Did You Like More?

Now, since this is a fashion faceoff, who do you think won this big race? Was it the OG queen, Dakota Johnson or the very lovely, Kim Tae-ri? We’d personally select both of them since they looked equally radiant and delightful. But while this is our take, who do you think is the winner? Drop your views on Twitter or simply select the desired option from the box below.

