Fast 9 Box Office Collection: Fast 9 Box Office Collection Sets Records in US Earned 519 Crores in the Weekend

The ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise film Fast 9 i.e. F9 has broken the magic of Corona epidemic and lockdown. The film has grossed over Rs 519 crore in the US in its first week alone. In the first three days, the film grossed $ 63 million at the US box office (F9 box office collection), while if the preview show included revenue, the film grossed $ 70 million or more in four days. 519 crores. Business done.

The film is set to release in the United States on June 25

Directed by Justin Lynn, the film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyris Gibson, John Cena and Natalie Emmanuel in the lead roles. The release of the film was postponed several times due to the corona transition and lockdown, after which the film was released in American cinemas on June 25, 2021.

The highest grossing film in two years

The stunts of this film adorned with dangerous action in powerful vehicles have already received a lot of discussion. F9 has given a boost to the long awaited film business at the box office. All cinemas were closed because of the corona. In such a scenario, after being unlocked, this ‘Fast and Furious Saga’ has forced the audience to return to the big screen again.

Released in fewer cinemas in the UK, it is still doing well

The film has also been screened in some UK cinemas. There, the film has grossed Rs 12.90 crore in its first weekend. After Saathi, ‘Tenet’ is the highest grossing film in Britain, grossing Rs 165 crore.

It will be screened in India as soon as the cinema opens

Part 2, a quiet space released earlier this weekend at the box office, has also done well. The film has so far grossed over $ 48 million, or Rs 358 crore. However, no film has been released in India yet. The country’s cinemas are currently closed due to the Corona epidemic. Under such circumstances, it is understood that it will be released in India as soon as cinemas and multiplexes open.

The franchise’s first film came out in 2001

The first film of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise was released in 2001. Since then, the eighth installment of ‘The Fate and the Furious’, released in 2017, has created a special place in the hearts of the audience. This franchise is very popular in India. When the F9 was released, it was not expected to earn that much. This is because cinemas in Canada are still completely closed. But the F9 has made a solid impression. The spinoff of the same franchise ‘Hobs and Shaw’, released in 2019, grossed $ 60 million in its first weekend. The film grossed 173 million in the United States.

The Fate and the Furious grossed 2 1.2 billion

On the other hand, the last film in the series ‘The Fate of the Furious’ grossed $ 98 million in the US in its first weekend. Worldwide, the film grossed 1.2 billion that year. Released in 2015, Furious 7 grossed 1.5 billion worldwide.