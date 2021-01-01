Fast and Furious 9 India Release Date: Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9 will be released in cinemas in India on August 5.

For those who are looking forward to the entertainment, it is good news to return to the cinema for a long time. Universal Pictures has announced the release date of its biggest blockbuster franchise, Fast & Furious 9.

It will be the first big budget action film to be released in India on August 5. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The story of ‘Fast and Furious’ is based on illegal street racing where members of a team steal and spy.



‘Fast and Furious’ has made a lot of money

We will tell you, ‘Fast and Furious’ is one of the most successful Hollywood franchises in India. Since its first release in 2001, it has grossed over 5 billion worldwide.

The action is going to be big

This time the action and drama is going to be even bigger. The car chase will be more thrilling than ever. The 9th installment has already been released in the US, Canada, China, Russia, Korea, Hong Kong and the Middle East.



Will the cinemas open or will the movies be postponed?

The release of ‘Fast and Furious’ has been delayed by almost a year due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. Cinemas are currently closed in India and there are signs of a third wave of corona. Meanwhile, the release date of the film has been announced. It remains to be seen whether the release of the film will be postponed again in the near future.

