Fast bowler Jaspreet Bumrah: Sanjana Ganesha praised Jaspreet Bumrah’s bowling, today and every day you are proud

Fast bowler Jaspreet Bumrah was also instrumental in Team India’s victory at the Oval after 50 years. Bumrah turned the match around for India, dismissing Oli Pope and Johnny Bairstow in the second innings. As a result, Team India won the Test by 157 runs.

When the ball started to reverse swing, Bumrah himself asked captain Virat Kohli to let him bowl. This was revealed by Kohli himself after the match. Bumrah, also known as Yorker Specialist, took 100 wickets in Tests during this period.

Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan could not stop praising herself after seeing her husband’s sharp bowling. Sanjana posted a lion emoji in her Instagram story with a picture of Bumrah taking wickets and wrote, ‘Every day you feel proud.’

Bumrah bowled Oli Pope and made his 100th wicket in the Tests. He has become the fastest Indian fast bowler to take 100 wickets in a Test. Bumrah broke the record of veteran Kapil Dev during this period.

Kohli told this story

At the awards ceremony after the match, Virat said, ‘Bumrah said after lunch, give me the ball. After lunch, Bumrah spelled it out and instantly turned clean ball Oli Pop and Johnny Bairstow to the side of the match. With those two big wickets, Bumrah turned the game in our favor. When the ball started to reverse swing, Bumrah said let me bowl.



The team is leading 2-1 in the five-match Test series

India are 2-1 up in the five-match Test series. The fifth and final Test of the series between India and England will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester from September 10.