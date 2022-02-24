Fast-spreading COVID-19 omicron type revives questions about opening up



A more contagious type of Omicron variant has recently risen to more than one-third of the global COVID-19 cases, adding to the debate over whether countries are ready to fully reopen.

Health authorities are investigating whether Omicron’s submarine, known as BA.2, could extend the length of the Covid-19 wave, which has recently topped Europe, Japan and elsewhere.

Maria Van Kerkhov, an epidemiologist at the World Health Organization, said: “We are not only looking at how fast those peaks rise, but also how they are descending.” “And as the case goes down … we have to see: is that fall slowing down? Or will we start to see growth again?”

According to the latest estimates released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, BA.2 is responsible for only 3.9% of covid-19 infections in the United States during the week beginning February 12. Following the rise of Omicron in December 2021, the United States has experienced similarly Sharp and steady fall .

Other countries have more problems stopping Omicron. Denmark, where an estimated 92% of cases were BA.2 as of mid-February, was at a peak two more weeks later in late January.

The evidence suggests so far BA.2 is about 30% more contagious Compared to his cousin, the BA.1 submarine which started the Omicron wave in South Africa in November 2021. In South Africa, BA.2 is still in 82% of cases in February, according to the country’s health authorities.

Overall, BA.2 is responsible for 35% of the Kovid-19 virus samples whose genomes have recently been submitted to the Global Gaside Database, according to a Gisaid update released on Tuesday.

Studies so far suggest that both types of Omicron pose the same risk of serious disease in humans. That risk is lower than last year’s Delta variant, but with more people being infected, the death toll from Omicron is still higher.

An analysis of South Africa Comparing one group with a potential BA.1 amicron and another group with a potential BA.2, it was found that both groups had almost equal risk of hospitalization and serious illness.

Preliminary studies have shown that vaccines and booster shots work equally well in both omicron in preventing serious illness. A study by the UK Health Safety Agency It has been shown that both types can easily develop immunity in people who received their full immunization at least six months ago. But a booster shot restores protection against both types of symptomatic disease, 69% for BA.1 and 74% for BA.2.

Nevertheless, some preliminary studies of test tubes and animals leave room for concern that BA.2 may be more harmful. A team led by Kei Sato from the University of Tokyo saw that BA.2 had an easier time Invades hamster lung cells Compared to BA.1.

Professor Sato said that BA.2 differs a lot from BA.1, as with last year’s Delta variant of the original virus identified in Wuhan, China. He said that BA.2 could have its own Greek-letter name instead of being classified as a kind of omikron.

Led by Nathaniel Landou, a virologist at New York University Research It is suggested that Omicron is better than BA.1 in avoiding BA.2 Monoclonal antibody drugs Designed to fight COVID-19. Nevertheless, he said that a new Greek alphabet would not be needed unless BA.2 became more harmful to humans.

“If it is found to have a higher pathogenicity, it will be a cause. But at the moment, no,” he said.

The current co-circulation of BA.1 and BA.2 could give rise to a hybrid virus that would “grow more easily and be more harmful,” said Professor Sato.

Scientists say that public health measures to deal with Omicron were generally the same regardless of its type – vaccines, booster shots, social distance, masks, good ventilation and more.

The question is whether the spread of more contagious omikron type will affect the relaxation of restrictions. Denmark lifted all restrictions from 1 February, only to see an increase in deaths of people infected with COVID-19. Officials say the virus did not cause any deaths.

The threat of BA.2 is a cause for concern, WHO officials say. In Japan, where BA.2 was recently detected, Toshio Nakagawa, head of the country’s doctors’ association, said the country should impose restrictions to encourage early closure of restaurants. “From now on, the infection may increase again depending on how BA.2 spreads,” said Dr. Nakagawa.

Some governments are saying that after two years of Covid-19 with public fatigue, it is time to open. They found that populations in many countries developed sufficient resistance to SARS-CoV-2 through multiple vaccination rounds, previous infections, or both.