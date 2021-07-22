Fastest way to activate Statute of Seven at Inazuma and unlock Electro Traveler in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has finally released the 2.0 update where players can have the Electro version of the main character.The 2.0 update of Genshin Impact brings a brand new region called Inazuma. Inazuma is associated with the Electro element and is the third nation to be revealed in the game.The update continues the central storyline where the main character is on a mission to find their lost sibling by traversing across all nations in Teyvat. The main character, The Traveler, can obtain multiple Elemental powers without having a vision.The article explains how to unlock the Electro Traveler in the 2.0 update.Fastest way to activate Inazuma Statue of Seven in Genshin ImpactGenshin Impact players are well-versed with the Traveler “resonating” with an element. Resonating with an element allows the main character to have Elemental powers corresponding to that element without having a vision.The Inazuma update brings the feature to resonate with the Electro element in addition to the already present Anemo and Geo element. In Genshin Impact, players need to interact with a Statue of Seven of the corresponding Elemental Archon to obtain the elemental powers. Fastest way to activate Inazuma Statue of SevenFirst, players need to reach Inazuma through the Archon Quest, “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia”. Players can see the detailed steps to get to Inazuma by clicking here.Upon reaching Inazuma, players will be greeted by a character named Thoma. Thoma works for the Yashiro Commission and will help The Traveler in negotiating during adverse situations. After conversing with Thoma and completing some formalities, players can open the Map within the game. The map of Inazuma will be locked, but the locations of Statues of Seven and Teleport Waypoints can be seen. Locked map of Inazuma (image via LyurGG)The fastest way to unlock Inazuma map by activating the Statues of Seven is to start heading for the Statue as soon as the intro cutscene ends. Fastest way to Inazuma Statue of Seven at Ritou (image via Genshin Impact)The map will be unlocked once players interact with the Statue of Seven. Players should now be able to find their way up to the Statue of Seven by referring to their location on the map. The nearest Statue of Seven is located at the top of a cliff and will be illuminated by a bright red color going up to the sky. Players can easily notice that from far away and refer to reach there. Interacting with Inazuma Statue of Seven (image via Genshin Impact)Upon interacting for the first time with the Inazuma Statue of Seven, players will see an option called “Resonate with Electro”. Choosing that will imbue the main character with Electro elemental powers. Now, players can use the new abilities of Electro Traveler for their adventure in Inazuma.Also read: How to get 600 Primogems in Genshin Impact right after version 2.0 Inazuma update 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply