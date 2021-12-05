Fatalities Reported After Military Truck Rams Protesters in Myanmar

A military vehicle struck a group of protesters in Myanmar on Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens more, according to local media, witnesses and video footage from the scene.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in Yangon, Myanmar’s most populous city. According to two eyewitnesses, the soldiers opened fire on the group. The video of the incident included the sound of gunfire, but it was not clear who or what was shot.

There were conflicting reports of deaths. Two newspapers covering the Irrawaddy and Myanmar Now, Myanmar, reported the deaths of four protesters. One witness said that the soldiers also kicked the injured protesters and arrested several others.

The use of excessive force by the army has angered people across the country as they have tried to quell protests against the Feb. 1 coup, which could encourage more protests. Despite the harsh punishment meted out by the junta, hundreds of people have staged flash mob demonstrations to protest the military rule – including one on Sunday – in towns and villages across the country.