Fatalities Reported After Military Truck Rams Protesters in Myanmar
A military vehicle struck a group of protesters in Myanmar on Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens more, according to local media, witnesses and video footage from the scene.
The bomber struck shortly after noon in Yangon, Myanmar’s most populous city. According to two eyewitnesses, the soldiers opened fire on the group. The video of the incident included the sound of gunfire, but it was not clear who or what was shot.
There were conflicting reports of deaths. Two newspapers covering the Irrawaddy and Myanmar Now, Myanmar, reported the deaths of four protesters. One witness said that the soldiers also kicked the injured protesters and arrested several others.
The use of excessive force by the army has angered people across the country as they have tried to quell protests against the Feb. 1 coup, which could encourage more protests. Despite the harsh punishment meted out by the junta, hundreds of people have staged flash mob demonstrations to protest the military rule – including one on Sunday – in towns and villages across the country.
Protesters gathered in the western part of Yangon between 8 and 9 a.m. Sunday. They marched on the streets, holding banners with pictures of the country’s ousted civilian leader, Dr. Aung San Suu Kyi, who had been detained during the coup. On the second banner she had a quote: “The only true prison is fear and true freedom is freedom from fear.”
Suu Kyi, who is facing 11 charges and a maximum sentence of 102 years in prison. The protest comes a day before a court is expected to rule on Aung San Suu Kyi’s case.
On Sunday, protesters raised their hands in a three-finger salute that originated in the “Hunger Games” series and is used everywhere in Myanmar as a symbol of military opposition. According to video footage, they shouted “Return the power of the people” and “Free all political prisoners”. An eyewitness said there were about 30 people in the flash mob.
Videos posted on social media showed several protesters fleeing in the opposite direction, with military trucks speeding through the group. The photos show a corpse lying in the middle of the road and roses scattered on the ground, with several injured people sitting on the side.
One of the injured protesters, who asked not to be named for fear of an official change, was caught unawares as a military vehicle suddenly overtook a bus behind the protesters.
When the vehicle entered the group, the injured protester said he fell on the hood of the vehicle and was hit on the head by a soldier with the butt of his gun. He said he kicked the soldier, he fired at him but he missed.
After that, the soldiers flooded the streets of Yangon. In one photo, a soldier stands on his knees in front of a sign that reads, “The Yangon People’s Revolution cannot be defeated.”
On Sunday afternoon, dozens of people gathered in Yangon, carrying umbrellas in the rain and singing lullabies in tribute to the dead protesters. All of them picked up three fingers.
#Fatalities #Reported #Military #Truck #Rams #Protesters #Myanmar
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.