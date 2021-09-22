Fatehpur police arrest foreign Maulana with voter card-passport

Highlights Fraud had been going on under the noses of the police for 15 years

Police arrested the Indian voter with an identity card and passport

Maulana Feroz Alam Rizvi is a resident of Mahotri district of Nepal.

Dr. Ramu Singh Parihar, Fatehpur

A disturbing incident of conversion has taken place in Ghazipur police station area of ​​Fatehpur district of UP. Police arrested a Maulana, Feroz Alam Rizvi, who is said to be a resident of Nepal, from the Buddy Mosque in the city. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said the foreign Maulana has been arrested from Ghazipur police station. Election card, Aadhar card, PAN card and 2016 passport have been seized from him. The police are investigating. Further action will be taken.

During the police interrogation, Maulana said that he is a resident of Mahotri district of Nepal. He came to Fatehpur in 2001. Lived in Fatehpur for five years. Then we reached Ghazipur. There he came in contact with members of the Buddy Mosque. Members appointed Buddy Masjid a cleric in 2006.

Used to teach children wrong

Police said that Feroz Alam Rizvi lost his way as soon as he got the responsibility of the mosque. Instead of giving the right education to the children there, he started giving wrong education. For a long time the members of the mosque explained to him but Feroze could not understand.

He got the citizenship of the country by confusing the officials

Foreign Maulana Feroz Alam confused the authorities and prepared all his documents. Aadhar card, ration card, DL, voter identity card and passport were also made.

A member of the mosque committee objected, then the matter came to the fore

When Maulana Hafiz Feroze Alam married a girl from the Hindu community in the Ghazipur mosque, he was opposed by the members of the committee. Masjid committee member Abdul Majeed Khan lodged a complaint with the district authorities, but no action was taken. At the same time, the administration took action when a viral video of Abdul Majeed Khan was caught by the media in a conversion case.

Police took action after registering a case of fraud

Ghazipur SHO Neeraj Kumar Yadav said that Maulana Hafiz Feroz Alam has been arrested. He has been charged with fraud for obtaining a passport and obtaining citizenship of the country.

Another claim on Umar Gautam during the conversion racket

Police arrested him and sent him to jail

