Father and Son Arrested on Suspicion of Starting the Caldor Fire

LOS ANGELES – A father and son have been arrested on suspicion of starting a Caldor fire, a huge blaze that burned dangerously near Lake Tahoe this year, forcing residents of the resort area to flee.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, are charged with “indiscriminate arson” in connection with a fire that has engulfed more than 220,000 acres since mid-August. .

The men have not been charged and it is not clear if they have a lawyer. The district attorney’s office did not provide details about the allegations against the men and did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the US Forest Service.

As Labor Day drew to a close on Saturday and Sunday, the Caldore fire forced thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate, leaving the Azure Tahoe region suffocated by intense smoke. The ski resort was covered with fire and the shores were barren.