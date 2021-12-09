Father and Son Arrested on Suspicion of Starting the Caldor Fire
LOS ANGELES – A father and son have been arrested on suspicion of starting a Caldor fire, a huge blaze that burned dangerously near Lake Tahoe this year, forcing residents of the resort area to flee.
The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, are charged with “indiscriminate arson” in connection with a fire that has engulfed more than 220,000 acres since mid-August. .
The men have not been charged and it is not clear if they have a lawyer. The district attorney’s office did not provide details about the allegations against the men and did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the US Forest Service.
As Labor Day drew to a close on Saturday and Sunday, the Caldore fire forced thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate, leaving the Azure Tahoe region suffocated by intense smoke. The ski resort was covered with fire and the shores were barren.
The blaze caused no casualties, destroying about 1,000 structures.
Lightning has led to an increase in the number of fires in remote areas, triggered provocative evacuations, and sparked debates over how to control and combat flames out of control. Yet, in recent years, many of the largest, deadliest, and most devastating fires in California have been started directly or indirectly by humans.
Notably, the state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric, blamed the deadliest 84 people killed in the 2018 campfire in California’s history. The company failed to maintain its equipment, causing a fire.
That same year, a herdsman tried to pull out a latch nest with a hammer on a metal part of his yard and ignited a ranch fire that was part of the Mendocino Complex, the third largest known flame in the state.
About 10 percent of California’s wildfires are planted for purpose, and Calfire is the largest firefighting organization in the state. This summer, a professor of criminology was among several people accused by authorities of arson in a series of incidents in Northern California.
The Caldor fire was the 15th largest fire in California’s recorded history, which experts have described as a frightening trend. Climate change has made the western part hotter and drier, triggering extreme weather cycles. However, even if the forest is on fire, it burns faster and is harder to control.
