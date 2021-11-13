Father and Son Help Crack Unsolved 1969 Bank Robbery

It was Friday, and he went to work at the Society National Bank in Cleveland, where he was a bank teller. At the end of the day, he put the money in a paper bag from the vault and left.

By Monday morning, while his coworkers had opened the vault and wondered where his colleagues were, Mr Conrad began a two-day stint on officers.

Some details of the robbery, such as the value of the bills and how Mr Conrad managed to get out without realizing it, were not immediately available. But Mr Elliott said the bank did not have much security, not even the fingerprints of employees.

A year ago, Mr. Conrad was obsessed with “The Thomas Crown Affair”, the 1968 Steve McQueen film in which a bored billionaire robs a bank to entertain himself. Mr Conrad had told friends he planned to rob the bank, bragging about how easy it would be, the US Marshals Service said.

“He was brave enough to speak,” said Mr Elliott. “After watching that movie, I believe he thought, ‘Hey, what if I did this and got away with it?’ I think it was a challenge for him to be able to do that. “

Years later, authorities will retrieve a letter Mr. Conrad wrote to his girlfriend in 1969. In it, he confessed to the crime and lamented what he had done.