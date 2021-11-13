Father and Son Help Crack Unsolved 1969 Bank Robbery
One afternoon in 1970, his father, John K. Elliott sat in the kitchen and watched the lost boy.
“Can you pass the mashed potatoes?” Peter J. Elliott asked his father, a U.S. marshal in Cleveland, Ohio, what he thought of the man as one of the biggest bank robbers in the city’s history.
“When will I get Ted Conrad?” Theodore J. Mr. Elliott asked his son a year after Conrad left with $ 215,000 in cash, which is about 6 1.6 million today.
On Friday, 50 years after the theft, the younger Mr. Elliott, now a U.S. Marshal himself, was the answer for his father.
The U.S. Marshals Service said they found Mr. Conrad when investigators took the lead and found him living under a fictitious name at Thomas Randall, Mass., Linfield, 16 miles north of Boston, until he died of lung cancer. May
Investigators chased people across the country to California, Hawaii, Texas and Oregon in search of their fugitives. Mr. Conrad has been featured in a number of true-crime shows, including “America’s Most Wanted” and “Unsolved Mysteries.”
Investigators believe that after the theft, Mr. Conrad fled to Washington, D.C., and later to Los Angeles, and finally to Massachusetts in 1970, where he established deep roots with his wife and daughter. There, he was a golf pro, worked for 40 years in a luxury-car dealership and enjoyed watching “NCIS” and other law enforcement programs on television, Mr. Elliott said.
Mr Conrad was favored by police officers and other law enforcement officers in his community.
“So maybe, you know, we haven’t contacted him before because he was a law-abiding citizen and we didn’t have fingerprints on file,” he said. Elliott said.
On his deathbed, Mr Conrad told his family the truth, Mr Elliott said. He gave his real name and what he did on July 11, 1969.
It was Friday, and he went to work at the Society National Bank in Cleveland, where he was a bank teller. At the end of the day, he put the money in a paper bag from the vault and left.
By Monday morning, while his coworkers had opened the vault and wondered where his colleagues were, Mr Conrad began a two-day stint on officers.
Some details of the robbery, such as the value of the bills and how Mr Conrad managed to get out without realizing it, were not immediately available. But Mr Elliott said the bank did not have much security, not even the fingerprints of employees.
A year ago, Mr. Conrad was obsessed with “The Thomas Crown Affair”, the 1968 Steve McQueen film in which a bored billionaire robs a bank to entertain himself. Mr Conrad had told friends he planned to rob the bank, bragging about how easy it would be, the US Marshals Service said.
“He was brave enough to speak,” said Mr Elliott. “After watching that movie, I believe he thought, ‘Hey, what if I did this and got away with it?’ I think it was a challenge for him to be able to do that. “
Years later, authorities will retrieve a letter Mr. Conrad wrote to his girlfriend in 1969. In it, he confessed to the crime and lamented what he had done.
After Mr. Conrad confessed this year, his family did not contact authorities, Mr. Elliott said. It was only after the authorities saw the obituary of Thomas Randley, 73, that they began to gather evidence, which Mr. Collected by Elliott’s father.
Mr Elliott said the Randall family would not be charged for failing to disclose Mr Conrad’s confession to authorities. Mr Elliott said Mr Conrad had been charged and there was no law on bank robbery, so if authorities had found him, he would have been arrested.
He declined to share what led investigators to the will. But once they saw it, they found information that reflected Mr. Conrad’s true life. Mr Conrad’s actual date of birth was July 10, 1949. In the will, the date of birth was July 10, 1947.
The second clue was named after his parents. In the obituary it was almost identical. The obituary also included his real Alma Mater, New England College and his birthplace, Denver.
“When people lie, they sleep near the house,” Mr Elliott said.
Then, the final indication of all this together: the signature on the college application, which was first given to Shri. Elliott’s father was found, similar to the one found by authorities in a bankruptcy court document in 2014, with Thomas’ name written on it. Randele.
That’s all Mr. Elliott needed. He went to Linfield, knocked on the door, and was greeted by Mr. Conrad’s family, who were surprised to see officers.
“I feel bad for them because they never knew who they were and they are living under a fictitious name,” Mr Elliott said.
Kathy Randale, Mr Conrad’s widow, said in an interview on Saturday that “we still mourn his loss, and he was a wonderful father and a great father.” She declined to comment further.
The last time Mr. Elliott and his father talked about the bank robbery case was in March 2020, when John K. Elliott was in the inn.
Mr. Elliott wanted to entertain him, so he reached for his iPad and played “Lake Aries Coldest Cases”, a documentary series that featured part of the case and showed his father being interviewed.
“Hey, look, you’re on TV,” Mr Elliott told his father, smiling.
John K. Elliott died a few days later.
Perhaps soon, Mr. Elliott said, he would watch “The Thomas Crown Affair”, try to get Steve McQueen away, and think of his father.
