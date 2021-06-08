Father Boney Kapoor Says She is Home And Healthy





Mumbai: Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor is feeling significantly better and has been discharged from the hospital. Boney Kapoor revealed that “Anshula is residence and wholesome” in a latest interview with Bollywood Hungama. Just a few days in the past, she was admitted to the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai a number of days in the past. Throughout her keep on the hospital, Janhvi Kapoor visited her over the weekend. Boney Kapoor additional mentioned: “Anshula was in hospital for routine exams and a check-up. She’s in nice well being and now again residence. All these fearful about her can cease stressing”. Additionally Learn – Parineeti Chopra Talks About Getting Again On Observe After a Troublesome Section | Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar

Boney Kapoor attributed the elevated presence of shutterbugs on the hospital to Dilip Kumar additionally being admitted in the identical hospital. “You see, Mr Dilip Kumar was additionally admitted into the identical hospital when my daughter was there. Therefore the photographers’ presence was stronger than ever. However like I mentioned, it’s all good. Anshula is residence and wholesome. Touchwood”, Kapoor additional mentioned. Additionally Learn – Arjun Kapoor Talks About Malaika Arora: My Girlfriend Is aware of Me Inside Out

In the meantime, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula’s on-line celeb fundraising platform, Fankind, has been silently working all via the pandemic to assist as many individuals as potential throughout India. The brother-sister duo raised over Rs 1 crore and has helped over 30,000 folks and their households in want. Throughout these toughed instances, Anshula has additionally been elevating consciousness about psychological well being points and infrequently shares constructive messages on her social media deal with.