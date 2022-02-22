Father carjacked, vehicle stolen with child inside from Shop-Rite parking lot in Kearny



KEARNY, New Jersey (WABC) — A father was carjacked and his vehicle stolen with his 1-year-old daughter inside from a ShopRite parking lot in New Jersey Monday.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the supermarket on Passaic Avenue in Kearny.

Police say the father was loading groceries into his BMW X6 when he was approached and pushed to the ground.

The assailant then jumped into the BMW and sped off with the girl in the backseat.

ALSO READ | NAACP calls for officers in viral NJ mall fight video to be disciplined

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11571463"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11571463" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Gov. Phil Murphy and the NAACP are weighing on the actions of two Bridgewater police officers who sparked controversy while breaking up a mall fight. Michelle Charlesworth has the story.

Authorities later found the vehicle abandoned at Passaic Avenue and Clay Street in East Newark, about a quarter mile away from the ShopRite, with the child still in the backseat and unharmed. RLS Media captured the scene.

The girl was taken to the hospital for observation.

Kearny police impounded the vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing.

The father suffered some cuts and bruising.

Officials at ShopRite released the following statement:

“We are cooperating fully with police on their investigation of the incident and thankfully we learned that the child was found safe.”

ALSO READ | Murder suspect’s criminal history sparks outrage in Chinatown killing

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11567945"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11567945" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Several groups are rallying and calling for justice after the grisly murder of Christina Yuna Lee in her Chinatown apartment. NJ Burkett has the latest details.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip