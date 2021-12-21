Father Dharmendra is upset with this habit of Sunny Deol, also mentions Bobby Deol’s negligence

Superstar Dharmendra told in an interview that he does not like a habit of Sunny Deol at all. Along with this, he has also shared a picture of Bobby Deol.

Superstar Dharmendra has worked in many superhit films in his career. Dharmendra often shares many things about his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. Dharmendra is also counted among the outspoken actors of Bollywood. He often shares many things about his sons. On many special occasions, special bonding is also seen between Dharmendra and his two sons. All three are well-known names in the Hindi film industry.

In addition, Dharmendra is also very active on social media. Recently he shared an old picture of Bobby Deol. Sharing this, he wrote, ‘This face does not take care of itself.’ Along with this, he has also shared an old picture of Sunny Deol. Sharing the picture of the elder son, Dharmendra wrote, ‘It is a big guess… but does not show off.’ This is a picture of Gadar’s character Tara Singh, which has also been edited by Sunny Deol’s fan.

Bobby Deol has recently tried to make a comeback with the successful web series Ashram. This web show proved to be a super hit. After this, Bobby Deol worked for two consecutive seasons and he is also busy shooting for its third season. In this, he was seen in the role of a controversial religious leader. At the same time, Sunny Deol is an MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab. On the work front, Sunny is currently shooting for his next film Gadar 2. Along with Sunny, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma will also be seen in the film.

Dharmendra had told in an interview with this that what he does not like about his son Sunny. He had said, ‘He likes to be very lonely, does not talk to anyone much. This bothers me a lot at times. If I say so, it means that I do not like Sunny that habit at all. He doesn’t even share his heart with anyone. Regardless of how good he feels about you, he won’t tell you about it. When he is angry only then you get to know something about him.

Whenever Sunny Deol gets time, he spends with his family. Recently he went to the mountains with Dharmendra. He also shared a video of it on Twitter. His entire family had reached Manali. While sharing a video on Twitter, Dharmendra also thanked Sunny Deol for this. Dharmendra wrote, ‘My dear son took me on a tour towards our beautiful Himachal. It was a wonderful holiday trip.