Father Raj Kapoor did not allow Randhir Kapoor to work in his studio, know what was the reason

Today is the 73rd birthday of Bollywood veteran actor Randhir Kapoor. He started acting in his childhood. He started his career as a child artist with the film ‘Shree 420’ in 1955 and ‘Do Ustad’ in 1959. Even today people are crazy about Randhir Kapoor’s acting. Along with this, he has also been in a lot of discussion about his personal life. He is the son of Bollywood show-man Raj Kapoor.

Father did not allow work in his studio: In an interview, Randhir Kapoor had told that he did not want to go to college after schooling. He talked to his father Raj Kapoor about this. He told Raj Kapoor that he had to learn cinema making. On which his father was very happy. He said, “You must learn this, but you can’t work in my studio. Here you are the son of the owner.” After this, Randhir Kapoor worked with Lekh Tandon as an assistant director.

The marriage took place only because of the father: Once Randhir Kapoor had arrived as a guest on Kapil Sharma’s show. Where the question was asked about the relationship between him and Babita. Kapil Sharma asked him if Raj Kapoor knew about Babita Kapoor and their relationship. On which Randhir Kapoor had said, that only timepass was being done. His father would often ask, ‘Whether he intends to get married or not.’ On this Randhir told him that he wants to marry Babita.

Babita had sacrificed for marriage: Babita loved Randhir Kapoor so much that she even gave up her career for him. In fact, before marriage, Randhir had placed a condition in front of Babita that he would have to leave the film world for marriage. Babita agreed to him and both of them got married in the year 1971.

Both were separated due to daughters: After the birth of Karisma and Kareena, Randhir wanted his daughters not to work in films. There was a rift between Babita and them regarding this matter. It is said that during this time Randhir had become addicted to alcohol. At the same time, Babita also started living separately with her two daughters.

After 19 years apart, the two united: Babita used to live alone with her daughter. Although Randhir used to come often to meet those people. Both of them were seen together at any function in the family.