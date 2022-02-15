Entertainment

Father Raj Kapoor did not allow Randhir Kapoor to work in his studio, know what was the reason

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Father Raj Kapoor did not allow Randhir Kapoor to work in his studio, know what was the reason
Written by admin
Father Raj Kapoor did not allow Randhir Kapoor to work in his studio, know what was the reason

Father Raj Kapoor did not allow Randhir Kapoor to work in his studio, know what was the reason

Father Raj Kapoor did not allow Randhir Kapoor to work in his studio, know what was the reason

Randhir Kapoor had told that he had told Raj Kapoor that he had to learn cinema making. On which his father was very happy. He said, “You must learn this, but you can’t work in my studio.”

Today is the 73rd birthday of Bollywood veteran actor Randhir Kapoor. He started acting in his childhood. He started his career as a child artist with the film ‘Shree 420’ in 1955 and ‘Do Ustad’ in 1959. Even today people are crazy about Randhir Kapoor’s acting. Along with this, he has also been in a lot of discussion about his personal life. He is the son of Bollywood show-man Raj Kapoor.

Father did not allow work in his studio: In an interview, Randhir Kapoor had told that he did not want to go to college after schooling. He talked to his father Raj Kapoor about this. He told Raj Kapoor that he had to learn cinema making. On which his father was very happy. He said, “You must learn this, but you can’t work in my studio. Here you are the son of the owner.” After this, Randhir Kapoor worked with Lekh Tandon as an assistant director.

The marriage took place only because of the father: Once Randhir Kapoor had arrived as a guest on Kapil Sharma’s show. Where the question was asked about the relationship between him and Babita. Kapil Sharma asked him if Raj Kapoor knew about Babita Kapoor and their relationship. On which Randhir Kapoor had said, that only timepass was being done. His father would often ask, ‘Whether he intends to get married or not.’ On this Randhir told him that he wants to marry Babita.

READ Also  Shweta tiwari share her sexy bold photoshoot photo on Instagram. Shweta Tiwari shared the photo of her sexy bold photoshoot on Instagram

Babita had sacrificed for marriage: Babita loved Randhir Kapoor so much that she even gave up her career for him. In fact, before marriage, Randhir had placed a condition in front of Babita that he would have to leave the film world for marriage. Babita agreed to him and both of them got married in the year 1971.

Both were separated due to daughters: After the birth of Karisma and Kareena, Randhir wanted his daughters not to work in films. There was a rift between Babita and them regarding this matter. It is said that during this time Randhir had become addicted to alcohol. At the same time, Babita also started living separately with her two daughters.

After 19 years apart, the two united: Babita used to live alone with her daughter. Although Randhir used to come often to meet those people. Both of them were seen together at any function in the family.


#Father #Raj #Kapoor #Randhir #Kapoor #work #studio #reason

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Siddharth Shukla Luklik Chandan: Siddharth Shukla Luklike and Chandan Wilfreen Video Lip Sinking Late Actor Dialogue: Chandan specializes in copying Siddharth Shukla, calls himself "Junior Siddharth Shukla"

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment