Father #Raj #Kundra #son #post

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra returned home on Tuesday after spending two months in jail in a porn film-making case. Shilpa Shetty posted a post on Instagram on the occasion, while her son Vian also shared the post on social media.

Vian has shared a picture of the Ganpati celebration of Pappa’s return home, which is this year. This picture shows Shilpa Shetty and sister Samishahi.



The caption of this post reads, ‘Life is as long as Ganpati’s sonde and the difficulties in it are as small as his rat and his moments are as sweet as Modak. Ganpati Bappa Moriya. ‘



Mumbai High Court Justice Gautam Patel had expressed concern over the children of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. This was stated by Justice Gautam Patel while hearing Shilpa Shetty’s petition. After Raj Kundra’s arrest in July, Shilpa had said that some insulting articles and videos had been aired against him and his family. During the hearing, Justice Patel said, “I am not worried about Shilpa Shetty because she can take care of herself. I care more about their young children. Media reports about Shilpa’s personal life and her children are a matter of concern. At such times children usually come to the center.

On this special day, Shilpa also shared a post on Instagram Story. He shared a picture of a rainbow in the sky, in which it is written – The presence of a rainbow proves that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm.

Raj Kundra had filed the bail application in the court on September 18. He had filed a bail application through his lawyer Prashant Patil, which was heard on September 20. In the petition filed, Raj Kundra had said that he was being made a scapegoat.

Raj had claimed that there was no evidence in the supplementary chargesheet filed in the case to prove his direct involvement in making the alleged offensive film. Although Raj Kundra’s name was not in the FIR, he was wrongly implicated in the case and the police forcibly removed his name in the case, the petition said.