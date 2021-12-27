Father Salim khan and Salman khan talk about snake bite dangerous incident on birthday.

Salim Khan told the condition of the son

Salim Khan said that when we got this news, we were all very upset. Salman Khan was taken to a nearby hospital. where they were injected. Then we all came to know later that the snake is not poisonous. Salman Khan is back at the farmhouse. We have spoken to Salman Khan, he is fine. Nothing to worry about but we were scared.

Giving information about snakes at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, Salim Khan said that many times snakes and scorpions have bitten Salman’s Panvel staff. They do not contain much poison. The snake was not poisonous, so it was caught and sent to the forest.

Giving information about the snake bite himself, Salman Khan has said in the media that a snake had entered the farm house. I tried to throw it away with the help of wood. But he got on my hand. I then tried to hold him with my other hand, he bit me thrice.

Salman Khan told that he was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours. For now I am fine. Salman said that anti venom was present near the hospital. All facilities were also there. I have taken all types of injections till now. After this, Salman Khan celebrated his 56th birthday among family and selected friends.