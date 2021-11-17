Father used to run medical store in Naxalite area, son fulfilled the dream of UPSC, read Praveen Kumar’s story

It is said that if there is passion for the dream and there is no stone unturned in your hard work, then no matter what the circumstances, the goal can be achieved. There are many people who have done this under adverse circumstances and less resources. Praveen Kumar in Naxal-affected Jamui district of Bihar is such a talented student, who achieved extraordinary success through a very simple home.

Praveen Kumar secured 7th rank in UPSC exam. Prior to this he got 3rd rank in All India in Engineering Services in 2018. After this success, he got joining in the Railways. While preparing there, he successfully took out the UPSC exam as well.

The special thing is that no one in Praveen’s family is from this background. The economic condition is also not very strong. Father Sitaram Varnwal runs a simple medical store, while mother Veena Devi is a housewife. Brother Dhananjay Varnwal and sister Diksha Varnwal are studying now.

Things may have been ordinary but Praveen himself was not ordinary. He was exceptionally talented. During his studies, he got selected for IIT Kanpur. From there she did B.Tech (Civil Engineering) in 2017. In 2018, he took the GATE exam and got the fifth rank in All India. In the same year, he got 3rd rank in All India in Engineering Services. From there he joined the Railways. And after that he got success in civil service. That is, he kept passing the exams one after the other.

Praveen says he dreams good dreams and tries to achieve them. His idols are Mahatma Gandhi, J Krishnamurthy, IAS officer E Sreedharan, Aditya Ranjan, TN Session etc. He believes that less resource should not be made his weakness. Prepare with what you have. If the dedication is right then success will definitely come.

He chose the subject of graduation as his subject. Said that keeping the subject the same makes preparation easier. Apart from this, he believes that definitely keep focus on current affairs. Will always be updated by studying newspapers and magazines.

