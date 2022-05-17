Fatima Sana Shaikh at Ira Khan Birthday Party troller asked her relationship with Aamir Khan.

Information oi-prachi

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Aira Khan celebrated her birthday with the complete household and shut pals on the day gone by. Many footage of Aira Khan’s party have gone viral on the web. Throughout this, Fatima Sana Shaikh additionally appeared with Aamir Khan and his household. Rumors of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan’s affair have been flying for a few years.

In such a scenario, when Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen in Aira Khan’s celebration, many customers as soon as once more began emphasizing that some khichdi is certainly cooking between Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan. Many followers had been stunned to see Fatima Sana Shaikh on the birthday of Aamir Khan’s daughter Aira Khan.

Many customers say that why did Fatima lastly come to this particular household occasion? Commenting on Aira Khan’s Instagram, a troller has written that every one the brand new outdated mothers have come collectively. A social media person has written that she is certainly relationship Aamir Khan.

Equally, Ayra Khan has obtained many varieties of reactions in her remark field. Allow us to let you know that just a few days in the past, Aira Khan celebrated her twenty fifth birthday by carrying a bikini in a really daring type. Her boyfriend Nupur Shikre, Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao additionally grew to become part of this particular party of Aira.

In such a scenario, seeing Fatima Sana Shaikh on this household occasion, many trollers began discussing the names of Fatima and Aamir Khan. Allow us to let you know that just a few months in the past the photograph of Faux Nikah of Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh additionally went viral. Fatima has needed to be trolled many instances by the identify of Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ayra Khan replied to the trolls, posted such footage!

Ayra Khan reduce Kate with father Aamir Khan, footage went viral!

Painful disclosure of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ayra Khan – comes nervousness assaults, crying and matches

Ayra posted a cute image with Aamir Khan and boyfriend, viral on social media!

Aamir Khan’s daughter is troubled by rising weight, stored quick for 15 days to scale back 20 kg

Aamir Khan arrives for dinner with Ayra Khan, has accomplished the taking pictures of Laal Singh Chaddha!

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ayra Khan is being trolled, cigarette packet seen within the image?

Aamir Khan’s daughter’s response after seeing Fatima Sana Shaikh’s boldest photoshoot with 12 footage Viral

Ayra Khan was seen strolling on the highway holding her boyfriend’s hand, individuals made lewd feedback!

After the divorce of father Aamir Khan, daughter Ayra wrote such a submit, an enormous query arose, what does it imply?

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ayra shares a cute romantic video with boyfriend Nupur

Ayra Khan launches ‘Agatsu Basis’ – an effort to enhance life and discover steadiness

Keep up to date with each information of the movie business and get film opinions READ Also Is '50 Shades of Grey' streaming on Netflix? Permit Notifications You’ve gotten already subscribed