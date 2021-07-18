Fatima Sana Shaikh Latest Photos Goes Viral

New Delhi. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who became famous in Bollywood by the name of Dangal Girl, makes a lot of headlines due to her boldness. Recently, the actress’s film ‘Ajeeb Dastaan’ was released. In which Fatima Sana Shaikh gave very bold scenes. His performance in the film was highly praised. At the same time, recently the actress got her photoshoot done. Some of whose pictures he shared on social media. Seeing these pictures of Fatima, the fans have become crazy about her style.

Fatima Sana Shaikh latest photoshoot

Fatima Sana Shaikh is seen posing while holding the cage. During this, the actress is wearing a blue crop top and denim jeans.

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s performances

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s dresses flying in the air are making her even more beautiful. The actress is giving a captivating pose with the slivers falling on her face.

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s bold style

Holding the cage, Fatima is seen spreading her thoughts in front of the camera.

Fatima Sana Shaikh fitness

Handling the swirls flying in the air, Fatima is seen flaunting her fit body.

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s back pose

Fatima is seen posing back in front of the camera.

Fatima Sana Shaikh pose with cage

In this picture, Fatima is seen injuring people with her hot expressions while holding the cage. The actress made her Bollywood debut in the film ‘Dangal’.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is looking beautiful

The actress is posing beautifully in front of the camera holding the cage. Fatima had to face a lot of trolling regarding the news of an affair with actor Aamir Khan.

Name associated with Aamir Khan

Recently, actor Aamir Khan got divorced from his wife Kiran Rao. After which the news came out that Fatima Sana Shaikh is the reason for the divorce of both. The actress was also called Aamir’s third wife on social media.