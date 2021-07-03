Fatima Sana Shaikh Trending On Social Media After Aamir Khan Divorce

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has divorced his second wife Kiran Rao. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao gave this information by sharing a statement on social media. The surprising thing is that after the divorce of Aamir Khan, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has started trending. Know what is the reason for this.

Congratulations in advance aamir and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Hope it will last a long time #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/U85NBEdjeP — (@ArjunVerma01) July 3, 2021

Fatima Sana Shaikh is trending on social media

Actually, after the divorce of Aamir Khan, news has started rising that Fatima Sana Shaikh is the reason behind the divorce of Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan. Some time ago the news of Aamir Khan’s linkup with Fatima Sana Shaikh had surfaced. Not only this, both were also seen walking hand in hand.

At the same time, now that Aamir Khan has separated from his second wife too. In such a situation, it is imperative to point fingers towards Fatima. Users are constantly tweeting from #Fatima on social media. Because of which actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has started trending on social media.

Also read- Aamir Khan divorced his wife Kiran Rao after 15 years of marriage, said- ‘will start a new chapter’

The actress spoke on the news of linkup with Aamir Khan

Let us tell you when the news of Aamir Khan’s affair with Fatima Sana Shaikh came to the fore. Then the actress reacted and said that ‘she considers Aamir Khan as her guide and mentor.’ But today, once again on social media, the conversation about Aamir-Fatima’s affairs has intensified.

Also there is a lot of gossip happening. People say that Aamir Khan has divorced Kiran only because of Fatima Sana Shaikh. Also, do you know that Aamir should marry Fatima Sana Shaikh for the third time.

Also read- Actor Aamir Khan has been in relationship with many women, has joined the name with Fatima Sana Shaikh

The second marriage was done by divorcing the first wife

Let us tell you that in the year 2005, Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao. He had earlier divorced his first wife Reena Dutta to marry Kiran. The reason for divorce with Reena Dutta was also Aamir Khan’s affair with Kiran Rao. By the way, if we talk about Aamir Khan’s workfront, then soon he will be seen in the film Lal Singh Chaddha. In which actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen with him.