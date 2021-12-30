Fatima’s Denial, Devgan’s Dum, 65’s Anil

The rumor that Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan have married in secret is so strong that the rumors are not ready to die on their own, despite Fatima’s repeated denials.

Fatima’s Denial

The rumor that Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan have married in secret is so strong that the rumors are not ready to die on their own, despite Fatima’s repeated denials. If two adults in Hollywood agree to openness, then what does anyone mind? But here the stars are on their image. Keeping in mind the image, the news is suppressed or raised. During the success of his film ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ (1989), Aamir tried to keep it locked in seven locks that he had married Reena in 1986.

People in Bollywood yearn for the image created by the success of the film. Aamir did not want him to be shocked. At this time also the situation is somewhat similar. After separating from wife Kiran Rao and Reena, Aamir’s image will be created by the news of marriage to Fatima Sheikh, will it affect his upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’! Do not know. But mischief is being done on social media. A throwback photo of him and Fatima is going viral in which it is being said that both of them got married in secret. Fatima has already denied her marriage to Aamir.

devgan ka dum

Ajay Devgan, who stepped on screen on two moving motor bikes in ‘Phool Aur Kante’, has kept one foot in Mumbai and the other in South India these days. Rajamouli, the veteran director of the South, who made ‘Baahubali’, has chosen Ajay Devgan in ‘RRR’ over many Mumbai stars like the three Khans, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Rithvik Roshan, Tiger Shroff. Ajay Devgan-Alia Bhatt is responsible for running their ‘RRR’ in Hindi speaking states. Ajay has got 25 and Alia has got nine crores for this.

Jr NTR and Ramcharan, the two main heroes of ‘RRR’, have been paid Rs 45-45 crore. The director of the film is SS Rajamouli. It is heard that he will be given 30 percent amount in the profit of the film. That is, in ‘RRR’ made at a cost of 400 crores, 150 crores were spent only on paying the fees of the artists. Releasing in five languages ​​(dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam) including the original Telugu, the film will be the first major release of the new year (January 7).

65K Anil

Anil Kapoor also joined Rithvik-Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ on his 65th birthday. Hrithik Roshan has shared Siddharth, Anil and his photo on social media, expressing happiness over Kapoor’s arrival in the film. Anil Kapoor has worked in films like Rithvik’s father Rakesh Roshan’s ‘Kishan Kanhaiya’, ‘Khel’, ‘Kala Bazar’. Rithvik has seen Anil Kapoor working on the sets several times while looking after the assistant and production work in his father’s films.

That’s why Rithvik has written that he has seen a lot of Anil Kapoor as an assistant but ‘Fighter’ is giving him a chance to work with Anil Kapoor for the first time. While 65-year-old Anil Kapoor is working in Rithvik-Deepika’s ‘Fighter’, he is also currently shooting for Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jug Jio’. However, Anil Kapoor has remained silent for the past three years as a producer after making ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Fanney Khan’ in 2018.