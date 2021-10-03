Fauci: Americans should get vaccinated, even if Merck’s Covid shot kills

As the nation’s death toll climbed above 700,000 in October, President Biden’s pandemic advisor Dr. Anthony S. Fauci stressed the need for the 70 million Americans who are eligible to be vaccinated during an interview with Sunday morning. shows.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on CNN’s State the Union, Dr. “Many of those deaths were unavoidable, but many, many are avoidable, can and could be avoided in the future,” Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci was excited about the development of the new Merck anti-viral pill, calling it “extremely important.” Announcing the results of its clinical trial last Friday, Merck said the pill was able to cut the risk of hospitalization and death from the virus by half.

But he also warned that Americans should not wait to get vaccinated because they believe they can take the pill. The new drug may reduce a person’s risk, he said, but the best way to prevent infection is to avoid infection.