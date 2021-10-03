Fauci: Americans should get vaccinated, even if Merck’s Covid shot kills
As the nation’s death toll climbed above 700,000 in October, President Biden’s pandemic advisor Dr. Anthony S. Fauci stressed the need for the 70 million Americans who are eligible to be vaccinated during an interview with Sunday morning. shows.
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on CNN’s State the Union, Dr. “Many of those deaths were unavoidable, but many, many are avoidable, can and could be avoided in the future,” Fauci said.
Dr. Fauci was excited about the development of the new Merck anti-viral pill, calling it “extremely important.” Announcing the results of its clinical trial last Friday, Merck said the pill was able to cut the risk of hospitalization and death from the virus by half.
But he also warned that Americans should not wait to get vaccinated because they believe they can take the pill. The new drug may reduce a person’s risk, he said, but the best way to prevent infection is to avoid infection.
Merck said it would seek emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its drug, called mollupiravir, as soon as possible. The tablets could be available by the end of this year.
Dr. Fauci pointed to a clear difference in how many people died during clinical trials for Merck’s treatment, eight of whom were in the placebo group and none of those taking the drug. “It’s very impressive, so we really look forward to its implementation and its impact on those infected,” he said.
The federal government has placed advanced orders for 1.7 million doses of the new drug. But former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member under President Trump, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said the amount was “not enough” on CBS’ Face the Nation, covering only a month’s transition in southern states since the Delta version emerged. . He compared that quantity with the national stockpile of medicine to treat the flu pandemic, which he said numbered in the millions.
Prior to this, Dr. Fauci dismissed the notion that federal officials had not procured enough of the drug, saying he had made “a good bet” on the treatment.
“We have millions more options,” he said at the event, predicting that the company will ramp up production to meet demand in the United States and around the world.
Dr. Fauci also expressed optimism that the country is now seeing a slowdown in cases, indicating a possible respite from the pandemic. “We’re definitely turning a corner on this particular boom,” he said during an interview on “This Week” on ABC News.
But he also declined to predict whether people will be able to gather freely this coming Christmas, saying on CBS News that “it’s too early to tell.”
