Fauci Encourages Vaccination and Boosters After First U.S. Omicron Case

Since the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant was discovered in the United States, Dr. Anthony S. Fawcett, the country’s top infectious disease specialist, explored the reason Americans should be vaccinated or booster and said there were public health recommendations. Did not change in the presence of the fast-spreading variant.

“We knew it was a matter of time before the first case of Omicron was discovered in the United States,” he said. Fawcett said.

The patient, who returned to California from South Africa on November 22, is in isolation and is undergoing aggressive contact tracing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The person was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving. California Governor Gavin Newsum said the man received two doses of the modern vaccine but was in the six-month window and therefore did not receive a booster.

Dr. Fawcett said he did not support the need for vaccinations for domestic air travelers, but instead preferred to vaccinate the rest of the unvaccinated people in the country.