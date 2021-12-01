Fauci Encourages Vaccination and Boosters After First U.S. Omicron Case
Since the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant was discovered in the United States, Dr. Anthony S. Fawcett, the country’s top infectious disease specialist, explored the reason Americans should be vaccinated or booster and said there were public health recommendations. Did not change in the presence of the fast-spreading variant.
“We knew it was a matter of time before the first case of Omicron was discovered in the United States,” he said. Fawcett said.
The patient, who returned to California from South Africa on November 22, is in isolation and is undergoing aggressive contact tracing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The person was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving. California Governor Gavin Newsum said the man received two doses of the modern vaccine but was in the six-month window and therefore did not receive a booster.
Dr. Fawcett said he did not support the need for vaccinations for domestic air travelers, but instead preferred to vaccinate the rest of the unvaccinated people in the country.
He said he was “not convinced” that the new test requirement would have helped the authorities catch the case sooner rather than later, as administration officials are currently weighing in on international travelers – as the patient took the test immediately after experiencing what he described as mild symptoms. And he said that in the future, the federal government may change the definition of “full vaccination” to require international travelers to receive booster shots before entering the United States.
Dr. Fawcett emphasized the need to provide additional protection against booster shots in various forms of the virus, and said that Americans should not wait for drug companies to develop booster shoots designed for Omicron.
“Get encouraged now,” said Dr. Fawcett said. “We don’t need a variant-specific boost.”
Asked if Americans should be free to attend holiday parties and drink holiday soft drinks without a mask, he said it depends on the size of the convention.
“During the holiday season, vaccinations are done in home settings with the family you know, people you know, not wearing masks and having dinner, you may feel safer if you have a reception,” he said. But in large public settings where everyone is vaccinated it is unclear whether, he said, people should wear masks except to eat or drink.
Jill Cowan Contributed to the report.
