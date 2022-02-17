World

Fauci says future requirement for additional COVID-19 boosters being monitored

White House Chief Medical Adviser and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Anthony Fawcett said Wednesday that while future requirements for additional boosters or shots are being monitored, the annual COVID-19 booster shots may not be available just days after he suggested. Needed for every American.

“The potential future requirement for an additional boost or a fourth shot for mRNA or a third shot for J&J is being closely monitored in real time. And the recommendations, if needed, will be updated according to the data as it develops.” Fawcett said during a press briefing at the White House COVID-19 response team.

Fawcett showed hospital admission data, saying booster shots were “safe and well tolerated.” He cites multiple studies of vaccine efficacy which show that for those who have normal immunity, “a booster shot provides a high level of protection against serious diseases caused by Omicron,” he added.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Anthony Fawcett speaks during a daily briefing at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Anthony Fawcett speaks during a daily briefing at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
(AP Photo / Susan Walsh, file)

“It should not be confused with the fact that for many immunocompromised people, a second booster shot, such as a fourth dose of mRNA, is already recommended because we know about their weak response in the initial procedure,” Fawcett said.

The Financial Times reports that his comments came just days after he suggested that annual booster shots may not be required for every American.

“It depends on who you are,” Fawcett said. “But if you’re a normal, healthy 30-year-old with no underlying condition, you may need a booster every four or five years.”

During that interview, published last Tuesday, he added that the United States is nearing the end of the “full-blown” phase of the COVID-19 epidemic, and that some protocols, including mandatory masks in some settings, may end “soon.” On paper

“As we emerge from the full-blown epidemic, from which we must emerge, these decisions will increasingly be taken at the local level, rather than centralized or mandated,” Fawcett said. “There will also be more people making their own decisions about how they want to deal with the virus.”

He noted that the deadline for lifting the ban could be at some point in 2022.

In the United States, the average seven-day case has dropped by 40% over the previous week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the White House, CDC data added that daily hospital admissions dropped by an average of 28% and daily deaths by seven days averaged 9%.

During the briefing, Jeff Giants, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator, said the United States was “moving toward a time when Covid is not a crisis but something we can defend and treat.”

“We’ve made tremendous progress in our ability to protect ourselves from COVID-19. 75% – three out of every four adults – have been fully vaccinated, and two-thirds of eligible adults have received their booster shot,” Giants added. “The president and our Covid team are actively planning for the future. We look forward to continuing to improve the powerful tools we have. Vaccines, booster shots, tests and treatments will protect us. The weakest, including the immunocompromised.”

At the same briefing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky added that hospital capacity would be a key metric in determining whether the CDC would add new COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing masks.

Walensky noted that the revised guidelines could come in late February or early March.

Walensky added, “We want people to take a break from things like wearing masks when these metrics are better and then they have the ability to reach out when things get worse.”

READ Also  Maryland crossing guard Corporal Annette Goodyear hit by car, saves child in North East, MD

