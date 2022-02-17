World

Fauci says it’s ‘risky’ to ‘take masks off the kids’

White House Chief Medical Adviser and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Anthony Fawcett spoke to CNN on Thursday about school masks, saying measures to lift orders on children could be premature and “risky.”

“It’s understandable why people want to unmask children. But, at the moment, in terms of our level of activity, it’s risky,” Fawcett said.

FAUCI says future requirements for additional COVID-19 boosters are being monitored

“Now we can be lucky, because at the moment the trajectory is going downhill,” Fawcett added. “And it could be very good that if you unmask the kids next week, it’s going to decrease. But you have to be careful.”

Kindergarteners wear masks while listening to their teacher at Washington Elementary School on January 12, 2022 in Linwood, California.

(P Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)

Fawcett’s comments come as states across the country repeal orders for increasingly unpopular masks in public schools. Other states, such as Pennsylvania, are embroiled in a legal battle over the need for continued masks.

Supreme Court of Pennsylvania To hit A statewide school mask mandate backed Friday by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Acting State Health Secretary Alison Beam.

The court ruled that Beam, who took over the role after former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levin Biden left the administration, did not have the power to force students to wear masks at school, according to Harrisburg. Penlive.

READ Also  Trump 2020 campaign manager takes sides in Ohio’s GOP Senate showdown

On Wednesday, Fawcett said that future requirements for additional boosters or shots were being monitored, a few days after he suggested that the annual COVID-19 booster shots may not be required for every American.

A fourth-grade student at Washington Elementary School in Lynwood, California, January 12, 2022, wearing a mask and facial mask. (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)

“The potential future requirement for an additional boost or a fourth shot for mRNA or a third shot for J&J is being closely monitored in real time. And the recommendations, if needed, will be updated according to the data as it develops.” Fawcett said during a press briefing at the White House COVID-19 response team.

Fawcett showed hospital admission data, saying booster shots were “safe and well tolerated.” He cites multiple studies of vaccine efficacy which show that for those who have normal immunity, “a booster shot provides a high level of protection against serious diseases caused by Omicron.”

David of Gadget Clock also contributed to this report.

