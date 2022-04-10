Fauci says people should decide ‘individual risk’ for COVID, reverting back to masks possible



Dr. Anthony Fawcett advised that individuals should decide on their personal level of risk for events and COVID-19 exposure as they learn to live with the virus.

“What we’re going to see is that we’re going to have to calculate the amount of risk each person wants to take in going to their indoor dinners, even in the green zone.” “It’s going to be a person’s decision about personal risk that they’re going to take.”

“We are in a situation where in many cases… our community has to live with some amount of virus,” he added.

The CDC has designated most parts of the country as “green areas”, indicating a “low” level of concern about the infection: the CDC recommends staying up-to-date with the vaccine and testing if a person has symptoms.

Precautions such as masks or extra precautions for high-risk individuals unless a zone is designated as a “red” or “high” risk, have significantly reduced the risk of Fawcett infection and reduced the risk of moving to that “red zone.” ”

“It was said that if we were to see an increase in hospital admissions, in particular, we would need to be more careful and return to the use of masks indoors,” Fawcett said. “But at the moment, we’re watching it very, very carefully and there are concerns that it’s growing, but hopefully we’re not going to see an increased intensity.”

Fawcett praised the level of vaccination and caution among Americans, but warned that people need to be aware of the declining immunity over time.

The CDC has already recommended a fourth dose of the approved COVID-19 vaccine for critically immunocompromised individuals and called for consideration of those eligible.

More importantly, he called on Congress to provide funding for new tests, drugs and more vaccines to maintain protection and prepare for further increases in the potential for infection.

“Right now, if we don’t get that support, we won’t be ready for it,” Fawcett claimed.