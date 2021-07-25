Fauci Sounds Alarm Over Low Covid Vaccination Rates
Dr.Anthony S. Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, warned on Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic is now headed “in the wrong direction” in the United States because too many Americans are still choosing not to be vaccinated.
Asked about CNN’s “State of the Union” program about projections in recent statistical models that coronavirus cases and deaths could increase in the coming months if vaccination rates do not increase, Dr Fauci said said, “It won’t be good.
With about half of Americans not yet vaccinated and the Delta variant of the rapidly spreading virus in circulation, Dr Fauci and a range of current and former health officials expressed exasperation at the situation on Sunday and vigorously insisted on the makes vaccination the best and most effective way to stem the tide of virus cases.
“It’s really a pandemic among the unvaccinated,” Dr Fauci said, adding, “It’s like you have two types of America. You have the unvaccinated part very vulnerable and you have the part that is really vaccinated. relatively protected If you are vaccinated you are in a very different category from someone who is not vaccinated.
The situation is so dire that in recent days even some Republican governors in states with low vaccination rates have expressly urged people to get vaccinated against Covid.
On Sunday on CNN, Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas said that with the new school year on the horizon, “this is a pivotal moment in our race against the Covid virus,” adding that “what is holding us back is a low vaccination rate. “
Gov. Hutchinson, a Republican, said he recently held town halls, which he attributed to a 40% increase in immunization. Still, he added that “certainly the resistance has hardened” among some people. “It is simply false information,” he said. “These are myths.”
In CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Dr. Jerome Adams, who was a surgeon general in the Trump administration, also urged vaccination, translating the decision into patriotic terms. “Get vaccinated because it will help every American enjoy the freedoms we want to return,” he said.
Dr Adams said some people still have legitimate questions about the vaccination, including workers who fear the post-vaccine side effects will cause them to miss a day’s work or a paycheck. He predicted that vaccination rates would increase once the vaccines – currently available under an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration – are fully licensed. This will likely prompt the military and some businesses to demand vaccination of the military and employees, he said.
In the meantime, Dr Adams said the message should be “it’s your choice, but the choices have consequences for you and for others”, including children not yet old enough for vaccination and those who are medically vulnerable. .
Understanding the state of vaccination mandates in the United States
Several current and former officials have discussed whether recommendations or mandates for wearing masks should be reinstated.
Dr Fauci said the Biden administration was considering re-issuing more stringent mask-wearing guidelines. In May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its guidelines, saying fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most indoor settings.
Dr Adams said that “this direction, quite frankly, has confused citizens, it has frustrated the businesses and public health officials that I continue to hear, and it has been, in all respects, a failure.”
He said the CDC should make it clear that even people who have been vaccinated should wear masks if they are in public, around people whose vaccination status is unclear, or in a community where cases of the virus are increasing.
“The CDC needs to give these companies, these health officials a bit of cover by clarifying the direction they have there,” Dr. Adams said.
