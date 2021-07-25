Fauci Sounds Alarm Over Low Covid Vaccination Rates

Dr.Anthony S. Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, warned on Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic is now headed “in the wrong direction” in the United States because too many Americans are still choosing not to be vaccinated.

Asked about CNN’s “State of the Union” program about projections in recent statistical models that coronavirus cases and deaths could increase in the coming months if vaccination rates do not increase, Dr Fauci said said, “It won’t be good.

With about half of Americans not yet vaccinated and the Delta variant of the rapidly spreading virus in circulation, Dr Fauci and a range of current and former health officials expressed exasperation at the situation on Sunday and vigorously insisted on the makes vaccination the best and most effective way to stem the tide of virus cases.

“It’s really a pandemic among the unvaccinated,” Dr Fauci said, adding, “It’s like you have two types of America. You have the unvaccinated part very vulnerable and you have the part that is really vaccinated. relatively protected If you are vaccinated you are in a very different category from someone who is not vaccinated.