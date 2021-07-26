Fauci Wants to Make Vaccines for the Next Pandemic Before It Hits

In a way, the world has been lucky with the novel coronavirus. By sheer coincidence, scientists have just spent years studying coronaviruses, developing exactly the tools needed to make Covid vaccines as soon as the virus’s genetic sequence was released.

But what if the next pandemic is from a virus that causes Lassa fever, or the Sudanese strain of Ebola, or a Nipah virus?

Dr Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is promoting an ambitious and expensive plan to prepare for such nightmarish scenarios. It would cost “a few billion dollars” a year, take five years for the first crop of results, and engage a large group of scientists, he said.

The idea is to manufacture “prototype” vaccines to protect against viruses from around twenty families that could trigger a new pandemic. Using research tools that have been proven to work for Covid-19, researchers would uncover the molecular structure of each virus, learn where the antibodies should strike it, and how to trick the body into making exactly those antibodies.