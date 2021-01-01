Fawad Alam Century: Fawad Alam breaks Cheteshwar Pujara’s record: Fawad Alam breaks Cheteshwar Pujara’s record

Fawad Alam has become the fastest batsman to score five centuries in Test cricket for Pakistan. Fawad made it to the second match of the ongoing series against the West Indies.The left-handed batsman hit his fifth century in just 22 innings. The record was held by former Pakistan captain Younis Khan.

Yunus made his first five centuries in just 28 innings. Meanwhile, Salim Malik achieved this feat in 29 innings. Fawad became the sixth Pakistani batsman to score a century in Sabina Park. He is followed by Imtiaz Ahmed (122, 1958), Wazim Mohammad (106, 1958), Asif Iqbal (135, 1977), Younus Khan (106, 2005) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (117, 2005 not out). A century there.

The 35-year-old left-hander also broke Cheteshwar Pujara’s Asian record by scoring a century. Pujara had scored five centuries in 24 innings, while Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar had scored five centuries in 25 innings.