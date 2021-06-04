Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s EPIC drama to have a re-run on Indian TV





Pakistani day by day cleaning soap Zindagi Gulzar Hai is likely one of the most beloved exhibits in India and our neighbouring nation. The truth is, it was the present that launched desi gals to Fawad Khan. There’s some excellent news for all followers of Zindagi Gulzar Hai and followers of Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan. The present goes to have a rerun on Indian TV from June 5, 2021. It will likely be telecast from 12 to 2 pm. The channel mentioned they introduced it again on fashionable demand. Good-looking and happy-go-lucky Zaroon (Fawad Khan) and Kashaf who was fairly bitter after her life’s experiences made for an unlikely pair. Additionally Learn – From Kesari to Badrinath Ki Dulhania — take a look at the Bollywood films that made a large splash on the field workplace throughout Holi weekend

Lekar apna dil jeetne waala andaaz, aa raha hai aapse milne Zaroon #OnDemand. Drop a ❣️, aur bataaiye kitne excited hain aap? Dekhiye #ZindagiGulzarHai, begins fifth June, Sat, 12PM – 2PM, sirf #ZeeTV par. #FawadKhan #SanamSaeed pic.twitter.com/VbNcQVPedH — ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) June 3, 2021

? Kashaf ki isi saadgi se bhari kahaani ko, aapke liye lekar aa rahe hain hum #OnDemand. Double faucet on the video, aur dikhaaiye apni pleasure. Dekhiye #ZindagiGulzarHai, begins fifth June, Sat, 12PM – 2PM, sirf #ZeeTV par. #FawadKhan #SanamSaeed pic.twitter.com/AqAQiIbY9B — ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) June 2, 2021

Fawad Khan had mentioned that he’s not very like Zaroon in actual life aside from the truth that he’s a romantic particular person. Fawad Khan informed Indian Specific, “That’s not me in any respect. I do know life will be very disappointing and laborious. I see life logically however when it comes to my romantic facet, then I may even take a bullet for the lady I like.” It led to him bagging roles in films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor And Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Sadly, the surroundings between the 2 nations deteriorated and we couldn’t see Fawad in additional Indian initiatives. This re-run is like a excellent antidote to the lockdown blues. Additionally Learn – Koffee With Karan 6: Sonam Kapoor thinks Karan Johar despatched Fawad Khan again

