Fawad Khan Starrer Zindagi Gulzar Hai Is Back to Indian Television On Demand

Mumbai: Right here’s a chunk of excellent information for Fawad Khan followers in India. Followers can now cherish Pakistani’s heartthrob’s most well-known romantic present Zindagi Gulzar Hai as soon as once more. Sure, the present has now returned to the Indian screens. Additionally Learn – Fawad Khan Birthday: 5 Drool-Worthy Footage of The ‘Khoobsurat’ Actor That Will Make You Really feel ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’

Fawad Khan starrer Pakistani romantic drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai is now being aired on Zee TV. The channel took to Twitter sharing the information with followers and wrote that the present is coming again “on-demand”. ”Lekar apna dil jeetne waala andaaz, aa raha hai aapse milne Zaroon #OnDemand. Drop a ❣️, aur bataaiye kitne excited hain aap? Dekhiye #ZindagiGulzarHai, begins fifth June, Sat, 12PM – 2PM, sirf #ZeeTV par. #FawadKhan #SanamSaeed,” the channel talked about wrote. A number of followers responded expressing pleasure for the return of Fawad Khan and his present. Additionally Learn – Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan Faces Persecution For Allegedly Refusing to Vaccinate His Little one In opposition to Polio

Zindagi Gulzar Hai earlier used to stream on Zee’s Zindagi channel in 2014. The channel used to air syndicated content material from a number of different international locations. Nonetheless, Fawad had to bid a bitter adieu to his Indian followers in 2016 after it was determined to boycott Pakistani artists and content material from India. The choice was taken within the aftermath of the Uri assault and the strain that adopted between India and Pakistan.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai is directed by Sultana Siddiqui and relies on a novel of the identical title by Umera Ahmed. In the meantime, Fawad Khan is a Pakistani actor however has labored in a number of Bollywood films together with Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons. He was final seen in India within the 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.