FBI, Buffalo Police on the scene of weekend mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia supplied an replace on the investigation into Saturday’s mass shooting. He mentioned the investigation into the assault is a “sluggish, methodical course of.”

On Monday, the FBI shall be working with particular gear in the Tops retailer the place the shooting occurred. Gramaglia mentioned work exterior the retailer occurred on Sunday.

On Saturday, 10 individuals had been killed and three others had been injured at the Tops location on Jefferson Avenue. The 18-year-old accused of committing the atrocious act of white supremacist terrorism has been recognized as Payton Gendron—a resident of Broome County, close to the New York/Pennsylvania border.

“You recognize the officers,” Gramaglia mentioned. “They’re resilient, they’re drained, however they’re gonna be right here so long as it takes.”

On Sunday, we discovered the names of the 10 individuals tragically killed, in addition to the three who had been injured:

Roberta Drury, 32

Margus Morrison, 52

Andre Mackneil, 53

Aaron Salter, 55

Geraldine Talley, 62

Celestine Chaney, 65

Heyward Patterson, 67

Katherine Massey, 72

Pearl Younger, 77

Ruth Whitfield, 86 Injured Zaire Goodman, 20

Jennifer Warrington, 50

Christopher Braden, 55

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia used to work alongside Aaron Salter, who lately retired from the Buffalo Police Division. “What a hero,” he mentioned. “He truly stopped the shooter from persevering with in the retailer for sufficient time for him to not kill extra individuals.”

“This scene was horrific,” Garcia mentioned. The quantity of harm {that a} spherical from an AR-15 does to a human physique is simply horrible.”

Gabrielle Mediak from NEWS10’s sister station in Buffalo was additionally joined by Mayor Byron Brown, who spoke on funding in Buffalo’s east aspect, and the way he plans to proceed pushing for financial growth and job creation in the neighborhood.