FBI conducting ongoing investigation near Housatonic River
SHEFFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation was seen working near the Housatonic River on Thursday. Officials said investigators were on scene in connection to an ongoing investigation.
The FBI said their Evidence Response Team is searching for specific evidence, and there is no threat to public safety. Law enforcement was seen digging up a field.
The FBI declined to provide additional information in order to “protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”
