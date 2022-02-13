FBI hunting man accused of 11 bank robberies across multiple states, offering $10K reward



The FBI is offering a 10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a serial bank robber believed to be responsible for 11 thefts across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Vermont.

The FBI said the nickname was “Route 91 Bandit” after robberies in various towns and cities along the I-91 corridor, which stretches 290 miles from north to south from Connecticut to Vermont.

The agency warned that the suspect had threatened to use a gun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

FBI Boston Supervisory Special Agent Christian Fierrebendt told WMUR-TV that he had looted 11 banks with notes, threatening many with weapons and trying to gain access to a vault in the case of several robberies.

The robbery lasted from 9 September to 27 January.

The robber has been charged with assaulting a bank in West Springfield, Athel, Montague and Greenfield, Massachusetts; Enfield, Windsor, Somers, Avon and East Windsor, Connecticut; Brattleborough, Vermont; And Keane, New Hampshire.

The suspect was described as a white man with 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, medium build, blue eyes and light colored hair. She usually wears a hood or hat and white sneakers.

Investigators believe he is driving the latest model Nissan sedan.

“For the sake of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this person to contact us immediately. We must stop this person’s criminal activity before anyone is injured,” said Joseph Bonavolanta, the FBI’s special agent in charge. The Boston office said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.