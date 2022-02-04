FBI nabs ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ suspect after 16 years on the lam for Milwaukee picnic double-murder: Feds



One of the FBI’s top 10 most-wanted fugitives – who was behind a Wisconsin double murder and multiple attempted homicides – was nabbed in Mexico this week after 16 years on the lam, officials announced Friday.

Agents from the FBI descended upon Zapopan in Guadalajara, Mexico on Thursday evening and arrested 48-year-old Octaviano Juarez-Corro after receiving a public tip, the bureau’s Milwaukee Field Office announced.

FEDS IDENTIFY FIVE ‘SUSPECTED INDIVIDUALS’ IN BOMB THREATS TO HISTORICALLY BLACK INSTITUTIONS

Juarez-Corro allegedly opened fire during an outdoor, Memorial Day picnic in Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s South Shore Park on May 26, 2009. Hundreds of people – including his estranged wife and their 3-year-old daughter – were inside the park at the time , the FBI said.

BOMB PLOT: NORTH CAROLINA MAN ACCUSED OF TEACHING OTHERS HOW TO MAKE IEDS MEANT FOR KILLING LAW ENFORCEMENT

He allegedly approached a friend of the woman and began a conversation before pulling out a gun and opening fire. According to authorities, Juarez-Corro and his wife were “reported to be in the final stages of their divorce.”

Two people were killed and three others were injured. Victims included Juarez-Corroz’s wife, who suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest but survived.

“Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance was on his side,” said Michael Hensle, special agent-in-charge of the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Juarez-Corro was wanted on charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree intentional homicide.