FBI names REvil as the group behind meat supplier cyberattack



The FBI has mentioned that cybercriminal group REvil (additionally identified as Sodinokibi) was behind the current assault on meat supplier JBS (by way of The File). This follows an announcement from White Home deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, which indicated that the assault seemingly got here from a Russian-based group.

REvil has beforehand been implicated in the current Apple and Acer ransomware assaults, as nicely as final 12 months’s Travelex assault. The JBS intrusion, nevertheless, might have wide-ranging results: the firm is the world’s largest meat processor, and the incident shut down a few of the largest slaughterhouses in the US.

New FBI assertion: “We’ve attributed the JBS assault to REvil and Sodinokibi and are working diligently to convey the risk actors to justice.” pic.twitter.com/JPZtygT8N9 — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) June 2, 2021

That is the second main assault on US infrastructure by suspected Russian cybercriminals that we’ve seen in as many months — the group behind the Colonial pipeline assault that occurred final month was additionally believed to have been carried out by a group based mostly in the nation. Whereas JBS is headquartered in Brazil, the firm says the affected vegetation had been in the US, Canada, and Australia.