FBI Raid Sergeant Benevolent Association Headquarters

A disciplinary hearing on the charges began last month and is scheduled to resume on October 27. Mr Mullins’ lawyer, Andrew C. Quinn has defended his conduct as a form of free speech and as part of his obligation to advocate on behalf of union members. .

Mr. de Blasio declined to comment on the raid at a news conference on Tuesday, saying he did not know any details, but added that Mr. Mullins had long been a “divisive voice” whose behavior was “devastating”.

Mr. Mullins also faces internal discipline over tweets in which he used hate speech against the city’s former health commissioner, Dr. Oxiris Barbot, and Richie Torres, the Democratic congressional representative who represents the Bronx.

Mr Torres, who has called for Mullins’ resignation, with what he described as racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments, tweeted on Tuesday that Mr Mullins had received a “first-class raid” from the FBI.

Mr Mullins has also drawn scrutiny for his outspoken right-wing politics in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans. Both the Sergeants’ Union and its older sister association, the Police Benevolent Association, are run mostly by conservatives, whose views are not widely shared by many in the metropolis.

Mr Mullins Former President Donald J. praised trump, a Republican who was deeply unpopular among the city’s residents. He also came under fire from liberal lawmakers after giving an interview to Fox News surrounded by paraphernalia involving QAnon, a fringe conspiracy theory popular among Trump supporters.

Tuesday was not the first time a police union in the city has been the subject of an investigation. In the 1990s, federal investigators charged several leaders of a now-defunct union, representing transit police officers, of accepting bribes and engaging in racketeering schemes.

In 2000, a veteran detective who served as treasurer of the Detectives Endowment Association was arrested and later convicted of diverting union pension money into mob-related investments.

Ashley Southall, Ali Watkins and Chelsea Rose Marcius contributed reporting.