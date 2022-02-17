FBI warns of spike in schemes to break into your phone and nab money from your bank account



Sophisticated scams that hijack your mobile phone and gain access to money accounts, the FBI has warned.

The number of “SIM swap” complaints increased to 1,611 in 2021 alone, from 320 in the full three-year period from January 2018 to December 2020, the FBI said in a PSA. Losses skyrocketed to $ 68 million in 2021, compared to $ 12 million in the same three-year period.

A SIM swap is not your average cyber scam but it is a sophisticated, multi-level theft. When an exchange takes place, the perpetrators manipulate the wireless carrier to change the SIM – a computer chip inside a mobile phone that has a unique ID number for the phone customer – on the criminal’s SIM.

The attackers then reset the password for the user’s mobile phone account, allowing them to reset the victim’s account login credentials and use those credentials to access the victim’s account without authorization.

Here’s how the FBI describes it:

“Once the SIM is switched on, the victim’s calls, texts and other data are diverted to the offender’s device. Using two-factor authentication, mobile application providers text a link or one-time passcode to victims’ numbers to access accounts, which are now owned by the offender. The offender uses the codes to login and reset the password . “

Criminals use social engineering, phishing or internal threats to block SIM swap schemes, the FBI said. Although social engineering and phishing are well-established tactics that try to fool the victim, the internal threat is less known and an employee of a mobile carrier changes a mobile number on the criminal’s SIM card.

In October 2021, the Department of Justice fined a sales representative of a phone company for exchanging an internal threat SIM. In that case, the sales representative had access to the customer’s account of the phone company, then switched the SIM card linked to the customer’s phone number to another phone number.

High-profile SIM swap case

Last year, the judiciary announced a lawsuit in which criminals stole or attempted to steal more than $ 530,000 in cryptocurrency using SIM swaps.

According to the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation or Europol, one of the most notorious cases of SIM swaps was the arrest of several people involved in the theft of more than $ 100 million last year.

And there have been other high-profile lawsuits over the past few years in which criminals have netted more than a million dollars.

Keep yourself

Here are some tips from the FBI:

– Do not advertise information about financial assets, including ownership or investment of cryptocurrencies, on social media websites and forums.

– Do not provide your mobile number account information on the phone of the representative requesting your account password or PIN. Verify the call by dialing the customer service line of your mobile carrier

–Use a unique password variation to access online accounts. Do not reuse passwords.

–Use powerful multi-factor authentication methods such as biometrics, physical security tokens, or standalone authentication applications to access online accounts.