FBI warns teen boys increasingly targeted in online ‘sextortion’ schemes



The FBI is warning parents that teenage boys are increasingly being targeted in online “sexual abuse” schemes.

The FBI Boston Division’s Child Abuse-Human Trafficking Task Force on Wednesday warned parents and carers about the growing number of reports of adults posing as teenage girls who force young boys to make sex pictures and videos on social media and then extort money. By

The so-called “sextarshan” schemes, which have recently become more prevalent, are used by adult hunters pretending to be young girls to meet and interact with young males, 14 to 17 years old, online on any platform, such as a game, app or social media. Account. They then used “cheating and manipulation” to persuade young men to engage in explicit activity through video, which was later secretly recorded by the hunter, the FBI said. The hunter then reveals that they have recorded and threatens that the videos will be posted online if the victim does not pay.

As of 2021, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaints Center (IC3) has received more than 18,000 sexual assault-related allegations, with losses of more than .6 13.6 million. This statistic reflects all kinds of reported sexual abuse, not just targeting teenage boys.

The FBI notes that children who are embarrassed to be victims of this scheme often prevent their parents, teachers, caregivers or law enforcement from approaching them, so sexual abuse perpetrators can be hundreds of undiscovered victims around the world. Parents and carers are encouraged to have early conversations with their children about their online activity.

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, a special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, said “the hunters who seek money to intimidate by threatening to post sexually explicit pictures, videos and then young hunters online are incredibly annoying and on our radar.” In a statement.

“We want parents and caregivers to talk to their children right now about the importance of talking to their children about their online safety and prevention of further abuse when it happens to free them from shame, fear and confusion,” he continued. Special agents and officers assigned to the Human Trafficking Task Force will do everything possible to unmask these perpetrators and ensure that they can face justice for the emotional pain and suffering they inflict on their victims and their families. “

The FBI lists tips for parents and caregivers, including choosing what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords. Social media accounts left open to the public allow hunters to find out a lot about their children’s parents. The FBI warns that anyone viewing online through a game or app can be suspicious, especially if they are asked to transfer conversations to a different platform. Investigators say to be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online, and that the videos and photos do not prove that they are the person they claim to be.

“Sexual harassment is a crime,” the FBI said. “Considering a child sexual abuse component (CSAM) to be made by an adult forcing a child to carry it carries heavy fines, which can include life imprisonment for the offender.”