FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: FC Goa beat Chennaiyin FC 3-0 to reach the top

This is the sixth season of the Indian Super League (ISL). There have been 4 matches so far. Out of this, three matches resulted in a draw, while the match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC ended in a draw.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: In the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019 on Wednesday i.e. 23 October, FC Goa defeated Chennaiyin FC by a huge margin of 3-0. With this, he reached the top of the points table. In this fourth match of the sixth season of the tournament, Goa scored a goal in the first half. He scored two goals in the second half.

Goa scored the first goal in the 30th minute. It was done by Siminlane Dongul. In the 62nd minute, Fernan Corominas scored the second goal for Goa. Carlos Pea scored in the 81st minute to extend his team’s lead to 3-0.

Chennaiyin FC players gave a tough challenge to FC Goa in the first half of the match played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. However, the hosts dominated the second half. They beat Chennaiyin FC in every department of the game. Only one bad thing happened to him during the match. It was in the 15th minute that Lenny Rodriguez was shown the yellow card. However, Lucian Goian of Chennaiyin FC was also shown the yellow card in the 80th minute.

This was the first match of both Goa and Chennai in this season of the tournament. The teams of Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC have been successful in winning the previous 3 matches. The match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC ended in a draw. In that match both the teams failed to score.

The tournament has had 5 seasons so far. Chennaiyin FC were the champions of the second and fourth seasons. Last season Bengaluru FC was successful in winning the title. In the first and third seasons, Atlético de Kolkata, owned by former Indian cricket team captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, won.