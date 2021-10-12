FCI Jobs: Government Jobs 2021: FCI has announced 860 vacancies for 8th pass, salary up to Rs 64000, see details – FCI Recruitment 2021 for Watchman post, can apply for 8th pass, check salary and all

FCI Recruitment 2021: The Food Corporation of India has invited applications for more than 800 posts. Candidates who pass 8th have a great chance to get a government job (Sarkari Naukri 2021). Candidates will be recruited as watchmen in Punjab depots and offices. The online application process has started from October 11.



Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on FCI’s official website fci-punjab-watch-ward.in. The last date to submit online application is on or before November 10, 2021. Before applying, read the important information given here carefully. The direct link to FCI Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.



Vacancy Details (FCI Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 860 posts of Watchman are vacant in FCI Punjab. This includes 345 posts in general category, 249 in SC, 180 in OBC and 86 in EWS.

Educational Qualification

Candidates who have passed 8th from any recognized board can apply online for this recruitment (FCI Jobs). For former employees, a 5th pass is sufficient. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Age range

Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years old and at most 25 years old on September 1, 2021.

Selection process

Applicants will be recruited on the basis of written test, physical endurance test (PET), document verification and medical test. A total of 120 multiple choice questions will be asked in the written test, each question taking one mark. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

Pay scale

According to the IDA pattern, candidates seeking jobs as watchmen in FCI will be paid a salary ranging from Rs 23,300 to Rs 64,000.

