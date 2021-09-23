FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for vulnerable groups

The Food and Drug Administration approved a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people in certain vulnerable groups — the first booster in the United States’ vaccination efforts.

The agency signed off on boosters for people 65 and older who are at high risk of serious illness, health care workers, and others at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 at work.

The decision comes a month after the Biden administration announced that booster shots would be available to people in the US from September. At the time, scientists and public health experts criticized the administration for pushing boosters before there was clear evidence they were necessary and before the FDA or CDC signed off on their use. In early September, federal officials told the White House that they may have to revise or push back the booster plan as health agencies collect and review data, the new York Times informed of.

There are no updated guidelines for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots at this time.

The decision covers only Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine shots, and there are no updated guidelines for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots at this time.

Over the past few weeks, experts debated whether a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines was necessary. Data from the US and Israel show that protection against coronavirus infection decreases over time, although there are differing estimates of how sharp this decline may be. The effect is more pronounced for older people. Most of the data shows that otherwise healthy people who get two shots of the vaccine are still protected against serious disease.

The FDA’s advisory committee on immunization voted Friday against recommending boosters for people 16 and older, citing limited evidence for boosters in younger age groups. Members were also uncomfortable with the lack of safety data on the third dose in young people. The committee recommended the booster for a narrow group of people: those who are over 65 or who may be at high risk of severe COVID-19. In a less formal survey, it also favored boosters for health care workers and those at risk of exposure at work.

Much of the data used to make the case for or against the boosters comes from outside the US, which have centralized health care systems they can pull on to understand bigger-picture COVID-19 trends. The US doesn’t have that kind of infrastructure, so vaccine information is more piecemeal.

This current CDC discussion on collecting data about vaccines shows just how awful the US collection of health data is. It all goes back to our fragmented IT infrastructure. Compare this to data coming in from the UK’s NHS. — Matthew Harper (@matthewherper) September 17, 2021

Israel is giving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over the age of 12. The third dose has been available to people over 60 in Israel since the end of July. Pfizer/BioNTech said in data released this week that protection against infection had fallen for the group that had received one of the first vaccinations, but a third shot gave protection against the infection at 95 percent efficacy seen in the original trials. hit back. Vaccine testing. The United Kingdom also announced a booster plan this week, and will give a third shot to people over the age of 50.

Experts are concerned that the US and other wealthy countries are trying a third dose while vaccines are still scarce in much of the world. The World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on boosters by the end of the year to prioritize doses for low-income countries.

An advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meets on Thursday, and is expected to see if This Now Authorize recommends the third shot, and to whom it recommends. The committee will refine and define the groups that must qualify for boosters under the FDA’s decision.