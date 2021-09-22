FDA authorizes Pfizer booster shot for people at high risk
WASHINGTON — After weeks of internal strife at the Food and Drug Administration, the agency on Wednesday authorized people over 65 who received Pfizer-BioNtech’s coronavirus vaccine to receive a booster shot at least six months after their second injection. did.
The FDA has also authorized booster shots for adult Pfizer-BioEntech recipients who are at high risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 or at risk of serious complications from the disease due to frequent exposure to the coronavirus at their jobs .
The Authority determines what is likely to be a staggering campaign to deliver the shots, starting with the most vulnerable Americans. This potentially opens the way for millions of people to get boosters at pharmacies, health clinics, doctors’ offices and elsewhere.
Roughly 22 million Americans are at least six months ahead of their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About half of them are 65 and older. Millions of Americans who have received vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still waiting to know if they too can get boosters.
The FDA’s decision will follow a recommendation from the CDC, which issues guidance on vaccine policy to physicians and public health officials across the United States. A CDC advisory committee is now in the middle of a two-day meeting on the issue. But even if the CDC takes a different stance, health care providers are now authorized to offer a third shot to Pfizer-BioNTech recipients who meet the FDA’s eligibility criteria.
The ruling followed weeks of internal disagreement at the FDA, where some vaccine regulators openly challenged the idea of giving booster shots to the general population. Public health experts and state officials have criticized what they said was confusing the Biden administration’s public messages about who should be eligible for a booster shot and when.
Regulators have been slowing down the booster rollout enough that top federal health officials drafted and President Biden announced in mid-August. At the time, Mr Biden said that pending regulatory approval, he wanted to offer a third shot to every American adult who had been fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioEntech or Moderna Vaccine for at least eight months before this week .
But so far the FDA has only approved booster shots for Pfizer-BioNTech recipients, and not all of them. Regulators are expected to determine whether or not to authorize shots for recipients of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, in short order.
Wednesday’s authorization made the United States the most recent wealthy country, which includes Germany, France, Israel and Britain, to offer a booster dose to the public. Some public health experts say those doses should be directed to countries that have vaccinated very few of their residents.
In a virtual COVID-19 summit on Wednesday, Mr Biden promised an additional 500 million doses of Pfizer-BioNtech’s vaccine to countries that need them.
The FDA’s decision could spark a spirited debate about who falls into eligible subgroups, especially those considered to be at particular risk because of their jobs.
At a meeting last Friday, members of the agency’s advisory committee of experts said health care workers should be eligible for boosters because of their work, and a senior FDA regulator said teachers fit the same category. Emphasis was also placed on the inclusion of certain prisoners and staff in prisons and prisons due to the risks associated with incarceration. Those specific recommendations will be left to the CDC.
The FDA’s decision to include people who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 captures another significant segment of the population. An estimated 60 percent of Americans suffer from obesity or other chronic medical conditions that increase their risk of suffering from severe COVID-19, but not all of them can be covered.
Pfizer asked the FDA to approve the third shot for all recipients of its vaccine who were six months or older after their second injection. Regulators scrambled this week to rapidly collect and review safety and efficacy data to meet the administration’s goal of offering the shots.
In a dramatic meeting last week, members of the FDA’s external advisory committee said available data was too limited to justify additional injections for so many people and voted 16 to 2 against approving Pfizer’s request. Some experts on the committee were concerned that the results of Pfizer’s clinical trial on the booster only involved about 300 volunteers, a point brought up repeatedly by experts at the CDC.
But the advisory committee voted unanimously for the narrower option reflected in the regulatory decision.
The FDA not only limited Pfizer’s request, but authorized the third shot on an emergency basis instead of fully approving it.
As a practical matter, since the FDA last month fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a two-dose regimen, physicians have had wide latitude to prescribe a third dose to those who, which they needed one. Many Americans already seek additional shots on their own, usually by finding a cooperative pharmacist or by pretending to be unvaccinated.
“There is concern about this public expectation that everyone should get a booster,” said Dr Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Union of State and Regional Health Officials, which represents state health agencies. “If we backtrack on that, the states will be left holding the bag.”
Former FDA Chief Scientist Dr. Jesse L. Goodman said that because of some uncertainty about the benefits of the boosters, regulators were empowered to grant only an emergency clearance for the shots, while continuing to study their safety and performance.
“A stepwise approach is very prudent,” he said.
Some state health officials enthusiastically welcomed the FDA’s move. West Virginia’s Covid-19 Caesar Dr. Clay Marsh said his state’s success in vaccinating older residents early meant they were overdue for additional protection.
He also said that strained hospitals in the state cannot afford to lose more staff, and that a booster dose could protect frontline workers from minor infections that would require them to stay at home.
“Worrying will be an understatement,” he said of those waiting for additional shots. “We have asked them to be patient with us. We have received texts and emails from people saying they are living like a monk again with the Delta version, asking when it will be safe. “
The decision is the latest in a series of important decisions that the FDA is expected to make over the next few weeks. There are complex decisions about whether to authorize booster shots for recipients of Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Vaccines, whether to authorize the use of Moderna’s vaccine for children ages 12 to 17, and whether Pfizer-BioNtech’s age To authorize vaccines for children between 5 and 11.
Top federal health officials have said they need to publicly announce plans for the booster campaign so states can prepare for the rollout. But some state officials said it was a challenge to sort out conflicting messages from federal officials.
For example, the president said people should be eligible for a booster eight months after their second shot, but the FDA set a six-month gap. Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen said the switch kicked off the state’s plan and that officials there had to “scramble” to prepare for many more residents who may now be eligible.
“We thought that in an eight-month window we were going to be okay with supply and demand, with our main infrastructure being clinics and pharmacies. But if we have 350,000 people eligible initially, we are going to have some challenges. At least one county is now preparing to reopen the fairground site for booster doses, he said, citing estimates made by the state.
