FDA authorizes Pfizer booster shot for people at high risk

WASHINGTON — After weeks of internal strife at the Food and Drug Administration, the agency on Wednesday authorized people over 65 who received Pfizer-BioNtech’s coronavirus vaccine to receive a booster shot at least six months after their second injection. did.

The FDA has also authorized booster shots for adult Pfizer-BioEntech recipients who are at high risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 or at risk of serious complications from the disease due to frequent exposure to the coronavirus at their jobs .

The Authority determines what is likely to be a staggering campaign to deliver the shots, starting with the most vulnerable Americans. This potentially opens the way for millions of people to get boosters at pharmacies, health clinics, doctors’ offices and elsewhere.

Roughly 22 million Americans are at least six months ahead of their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About half of them are 65 and older. Millions of Americans who have received vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still waiting to know if they too can get boosters.