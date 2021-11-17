FDA Could Authorize Moderna Boosters for All Adults as Early as This Week
Modern has asked federal regulators to authorize booster shots of its coronavirus vaccine for all adults, a request the Food and Drug Administration may approve earlier this week with a similar request from Pfizer, according to people familiar with the plan.
If not every adult who has been fully vaccinated by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna at least six months ago by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention qualifies for a booster, which vaccine to choose. The agency’s independent expert committee will meet on Friday to discuss booster shots.
This will allow President Biden to fulfill his August promise to offer booster shots to every adult – about two months after the administration originally planned, and during the ongoing debate among experts over whether additional shots are needed for young, healthy adults.
As it stands now, only those who have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine and those 65 years of age or older or adults who are considered to be at special risk due to their medical condition, job or lifestyle are eligible for the booster. Anyone who has taken a single-dose shot of Johnson & Johnson can already get a booster two months after the first shot. Eligible people as booster can choose from any of the three vaccine brands.
According to some estimates, the existing eligibility categories, which are broad but complex, cover 70 percent of adults. More than 30 million Americans, or about 16 percent of those fully vaccinated, have already received additional shots. But according to federal regulations, millions more are still ineligible.
Although federal regulators did not act on Moderna’s request this week, the FDA and CDC are expected to allow all fully vaccinated adults to access Pfizer’s booster. In a briefing at the White House on Wednesday, the government’s top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony S. Fawcett defended the administration’s approach to booster access, saying vaccines should protect against not only hospitalization and death but also symptomatic illness.
“I don’t know of any other vaccines that we care about just keeping people out of the hospital,” he said. “I think it’s important to prevent people from developing symptomatic diseases,” he said, noting that long-term consequences can be catastrophic.
“There’s a really good reason to protect young people better,” he said, as well as older and more vulnerable people.
A growing number of states and territories have stepped forward to offer booster shots to all their adult residents, either by generous interpretation or simply by ignoring federal guidelines. As of Wednesday, access was extended to several states, including Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, and Vermont. New York City health officials on Monday encouraged all adults to find a booster.
As regulators in Canada and the European Union have recently done, Moderna announced Wednesday that it has requested the FDA to extend booster authorization to include all adults.
What to know about covid vaccine and booster
Moderna’s vaccine is considered more protective than Pfizer-BioNTech; For the first two shots, the dose is 100 micrograms, while Pfizer’s is 30. Regulators have authorized half a dose of Modern as a booster for the elderly and other vulnerable groups, to some extent to reduce anxiety about side effects; Moderna is looking for a similar half-dose booster for the adult population.
State and local health officials have criticized the existing federal eligibility categories for modern and Pfizer booster shots because it is too complicated for people to understand. In addition to people aged 65 and over, the characters include medical conditions ranging from heart disease to obesity to depression.
Also eligible, the CDC said, is that “occupational or institutional settings increase the risk of Covid-19 exposure and transmission” – a category that includes healthcare workers, residents of homeless shelters and inmates.
