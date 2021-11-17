FDA Could Authorize Moderna Boosters for All Adults as Early as This Week

Modern has asked federal regulators to authorize booster shots of its coronavirus vaccine for all adults, a request the Food and Drug Administration may approve earlier this week with a similar request from Pfizer, according to people familiar with the plan.

If not every adult who has been fully vaccinated by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna at least six months ago by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention qualifies for a booster, which vaccine to choose. The agency’s independent expert committee will meet on Friday to discuss booster shots.

This will allow President Biden to fulfill his August promise to offer booster shots to every adult – about two months after the administration originally planned, and during the ongoing debate among experts over whether additional shots are needed for young, healthy adults.

As it stands now, only those who have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine and those 65 years of age or older or adults who are considered to be at special risk due to their medical condition, job or lifestyle are eligible for the booster. Anyone who has taken a single-dose shot of Johnson & Johnson can already get a booster two months after the first shot. Eligible people as booster can choose from any of the three vaccine brands.