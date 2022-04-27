FDA moves to limit lead content in juices



In an effort to reduce lead exposure in children, the US Food and Drug Administration has issued a draft action level for lead in ready-to-drink (single strength) apple juice and a mixture of other ready-to-drink juices and juices.

“High exposure to toxic substances from food is unacceptable to our most vulnerable populations, especially children,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Calliffe, MD, said in a press release issued by the health agency.

“This move to limit lead in juices represents an important step in advancing the FDA’s Closer to Zero Action Plan, which we are sure will have a lasting impact on public health in the present and future generations,” said Calif.

The Closer to Zero Action Plan is an effort by the organization to reduce exposure to toxic chemicals from food, including lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury, by setting action levels, the report said. According to Wednesday’s release, the draft guidelines provide the proposed limits on juice lead that have been reduced as achievable and appropriate by the industry.

Once the draft’s action level for lead in juice is finalized, a single power apple will replace the action level of 50 parts per billion (ppb) for lead in juice and 10 parts per billion (ppb) and 20 ppb for lead. According to reports, all other types of single-energy juices, including juice blends that contain apple juice.

The agency said setting 10 ppb action levels could reduce lead exposure from apple juice in children by about 46%. Setting an action level of 20ppb on all other fruit and vegetable juices could reduce lead exposure by 19%, the FDA estimates in a release. The agency relies on the FDA’s Interim Reference Level (IRL) for lead, a measure of lead’s contribution to the diet to lead levels in the blood, to help establish their draft action level for juice, the release says.

The reason the FDA issued a lower action level for apple juice is that it is the most consumed juice by young children, according to the release.

As part of our efforts to monitor the levels of these ingredients in food through the FDA’s Total Diet Study, Toxic Elements in Food and Foodwear Program, and Sampling Assignments, as mentioned in the Closer to Zero Action Plan, PhD, director of the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, said in the release.

Maine says they will work on food security as science advances. “For example, the levels of lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury in the diet of infants and young children can be gradually reduced over time in order to make continuous improvements,” Maine explained in the release.

According to the FDA release, lead is a naturally occurring element that resides in the environment and comes from consumer and industrial products and processes, so it cannot be completely removed from the food supply.

According to the agency, lead exposure is toxic to humans and has been linked to problems with children’s health development, particularly in a child’s brain and nervous system. Lead is particularly harmful to infants, young children, pregnant women and their fetuses, as well as to chronic health conditions, the report said. The FDA said in its report that “the neurological effects of early childhood exposure include learning disabilities, behavioral difficulties and low IQ. Lead exposures may be associated with immunological, cardiovascular, renal, and reproductive and / or developmental effects.” The agency’s report further states that lead has the potential to accumulate in the body, so prolonged low-level exposure can be detrimental to one’s health over time. The company hopes that the levels of action recommended in the draft guidelines will help limit consumer exposure.

The FDA recommends that parents also follow the dietary guidelines for Americans, which recommends limiting juices for children. Reducing juice intake will help reduce potential exposure to lead from the juice, the company noted in the release. Dietary guidelines also recommend that children drink at least half of their daily fruit needs from whole fruits rather than juice. The guidelines further state that infants under 12 months of age should avoid juices altogether.

The FDA says it is working with manufacturers of these products to help them follow the “best practices” for lower levels of juice lead. The Federal Health Agency is also commenting on the draft guidelines, saying that manufacturers can choose to implement the recommendations in the draft guidelines before the guidelines are finalized.