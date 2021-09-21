FDA panel recommends Pfizer boosters for people over 65 or at risk

After giving boosters to the general population, she said, Israel was now estimated to have an average of about half the critically or critically ill patients. She said the boosters not only helped stop the spread of the infection, but “actually saved lives.”

Dr. William C. Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president in charge of vaccine development, suggested that if the United States doesn’t follow Israel’s lead, it could face more than five million infections a year in those people, who had received their second dose at 10 months. First, compared to people who got a second shot five months earlier.

“Israel may paint the US COVID-19 future much sooner,” he said.

He said data from Pfizer showed that a third shot elicited a strong antibody immune response that equaled or exceeded the response after the second dose. The data also shows, he argued, that success infections among vaccinated Americans are more associated with the vaccine’s weaker potency over time than the delta version.

But the members of the committee and some government officials appeared to be deeply skeptical. Dr. Philip Krauss, one of the FDA vaccine experts who wrote the medical journal review, criticized Pfizer’s presentation of data that had not been peer-reviewed or evaluated by the FDA, arguing that those underlining the company’s case In one study the problems in modeling were minimized. Vaccine efficacy.

CDC official Dr. Oliver questioned efforts to draw a parallel between the United States and Israel, noting that Israel only has nine million residents and is less diverse than the United States. Notably, she also said that Israel defines a severe case of COVID-19 more broadly than the United States, which may help explain why Israel is more serious among its vaccinated residents. Why does success report infection.

Another CDC official, Dr. Amanda Cohn, asked Israeli officials why the spread of the virus there had recently accelerated, despite the widespread rollout of the booster. Dr. Alroy-Preis said the Jewish holiday, along with the start of the school year, would be what he suggested would be a temporary surge in cases.

Committee members also said they were concerned about the lack of safety data in younger recipients of booster doses, as studies showed a higher risk of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, in young men receiving the Pfizer-BioEntech vaccine Is. Many asked whether it would be better to wait for a booster vaccine designed specifically to stop the delta version of the virus.